Delaware police beat: Nov. 17

ThisWeek group

Items valued at over $2,000 were stolen in two thefts reported at a business on the 1700 block of Columbus Pike, the Delaware Police Department reported.

A man pushed a cart filled with items valued about $1,200 through an emergency exit at 3:12 p.m. Nov. 1.

The same man ran through an emergency exit without paying for a plasma cutter valued at $899, according to a report filed at 11:31 a.m. Oct. 28.

Police also said officers were summoned to a business on the 100 block of London Road after a man left without paying for tape and batteries valued at $16, which he later returned. He said the store should not contact police because he returned the items in question. The incident was reported at 2:55 p.m. Nov. 2.