Delaware schools returning to online-only classes Nov. 30 to Dec. 18

The Delaware City Schools board Nov. 17 voted to return the district to remote learning only from Nov. 30 to Dec. 18 in response to the increasing number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases in the county and state.

Dec. 18 is the last day of classes before the holiday break, after which classes tentatively will resume Jan. 4.

Currently, the district uses a hybrid schedule for families who have selected it; students rotate between classes in school buildings and remote learning.

The school board said the action was taken not because the virus is spreading among students but because of its accelerated spread in the general population, which ultimately could affect teachers and staff, keeping them at home and creating a classroom shortage.

Board members said the Nov. 30 start will give families and teachers time to prepare for a return to all-remote learning.

Before Jan. 4, district officials will make an assessment based on whether the virus' spread has slowed.

Board member Ted Backus said the district receives letters and emails from parents who want their children in school buildings.

"We all want that," Backus said. "And the reality is the only way that's going to continue to happen is if people follow the guidelines (to limit COVID-19's spread). And that means everyone has to follow those guidelines. And you can't follow the guidelines on just certain days. And you can't follow the guidelines when you feel like it.

“You put that mask on every day; you keep the social distancing. You don't go out and attend functions and events and sleepovers. That's what's going to happen.

“That's not just for Delaware City Schools. Everyone in this world is going through the very same thing. ... Our goal is to get students back full time at some point in the future, where it's back to normal. But unless we beat this virus back, that's not going to happen, either."

