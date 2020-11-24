Delaware police beat: Nov. 24

ThisWeek group

According to a report filed at 1:15 p.m. Nov. 16 to the Delaware Police Department, a woman's purse and its contents, valued at $592, were reported stolen from the 100 block of East Central Avenue.

In other Delaware police reports:

• Windows were broken at 8:44 a.m. Nov. 21 on two vehicles parked in the 200 block of Park Avenue.

• A person was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for a drug overdose after police responded to the first block of Winter Street at 7:53 p.m. Nov. 20.

• A dog bit its owner, who wanted to surrender the animal to the Delaware County Dog Warden. The incident occurred in the 300 block of North Sandusky Street and was reported at 9:39 p.m. Nov. 20.

• A woman was charged with disorderly conduct after an incident in the 100 block of East William Street, reported at 11:47 p.m. Nov. 20.

• A person was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital when police responded to a report that someone had drug abuse instruments in the 200 block of London Road at 3:45 a.m. Nov. 19.

• A motorist was charged with fleeing and eluding during a traffic stop at 8:46 p.m. Nov. 16 on West Central Avenue near Houk Road.

• A drinking fountain and men's restroom were vandalized at Mingo Park, 500 E. Lincoln Ave., reported at 8:26 a.m. Nov. 16.

• A man was arrested for improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle and taken to Delaware County Jail after a traffic stop on U.S. Route 23 near U.S. Route 42 at 2:30 a.m. Nov. 13.