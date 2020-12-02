Delaware police beat: Dec. 2

ThisWeek group

The identity of a resident of the 200 block of Hearthstone Drive apparently was used to create a cable TV-internet account that was delinquent by $750.

The victim told Delaware Police Department officers he had learned of the identity theft after checking his credit with an online service and finding his score had dropped 37 points in the incident reported at 3:27 p.m. Nov. 16.

In other Delaware incident reports:

• Cash totaling about $50 was stolen from a residence on the first block of Spring Street, as reported at 3:57 p.m. Nov. 21.

• The identity of a resident of the 400 block of Tipperary Loop was used to apply for a small-business loan. No monetary loss was evident in the incident reported at 6 p.m. Nov. 18.

• A resident of the first block of Birch Row Drive told police at 12:23 p.m. Nov. 16 that her identity had been used to open a fraudulent line of credit. She said she thinks the identity theft was related to a security system she had purchased from a door-to-door salesman.