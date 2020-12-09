Delaware police beat: Dec. 9

ThisWeek group

The Delaware Police Department said four people recently have been transported to Grady Memorial Hospital because of drug overdose or effects of controlled or unknown substances.

A man was arrested after being taken to Grady from the 200 block of West Central Avenue at 6:41 p.m. Dec. 1.

A man was taken to Grady from the first block of Blymer Street at 12:57 p.m. Nov. 29.

A man was taken to Grady from the 100 block of West William Street at 4:01 p.m. Nov. 27.

A person was transported to Grady from the first block of Park Avenue at 8 p.m. Nov. 26.

In other Delaware incident reports:

• Narcotics were found during a traffic stop at William and Henry streets at 5:20 p.m. Dec. 2.

• The playground at Blue Limestone Park, 280 W. William St., was vandalized during an incident reported at 10 a.m. Dec. 2.

• Officers responded to reports of animals running at large on the 100 block of North Franklin Street at 2:24 p.m. Dec. 5 and on the 500 block of Brickstone Drive at 10:39 a.m. Nov. 29.

• A person crashed a vehicle in a parking lot on the 1800 block of Columbus Pike and fled the scene when police tried to make a traffic stop at 11:34 p.m. Nov. 24.