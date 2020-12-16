Delaware police beat: Dec. 16

ThisWeek group

The Delaware Police Department said residents on McNamara Loop had reported a potential theft totaling more than $25,000.

The victims reported signing a contract and making payment to a home-improvement company to remodel a basement. After one day of work, the company failed to return and didn't communicate with the victims.

Officers were investigating the incident, which was reported at 7 p.m. Dec. 1.

In other Delaware police incident reports:

• Jewelry and other items with a total $1,200 value were stolen during a burglary at a residence on the first block of Bur Reed Road, as reported at 2:20 p.m. Dec. 8.

• An employee at Woodward Elementary School received an email from someone alleging to be another school employee. The email requested the purchase of gift cards. The victim indicated he had purchased the requested gift cards and then learned the value was taken by someone online. The loss was listed at $500 in the incident that was reported at 1:42 p.m. Dec 7.

• Several items valued at $950 were stolen from a residence on the first block of Spring Lake Court, as reported at 2:44 a.m. Dec. 5.

• A resident of the first block of North Sandusky Street reported receiving a phone call from someone she believed was an employee of her online bank. The victim’s username and password were exchanged during the phone call, and she later determined $393 had been transferred from her account without her knowledge. The incident was reported at 11:12 p.m. Dec. 3.

• A resident of the first block of Rosemary Run said she had received a letter from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, indicating an account had been opened in her name. The victim told officers she had not opened the account. The incident was reported at 4:49 p.m. Dec. 2.