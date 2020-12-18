Delaware Hayes Roundup: Girls bowlers hoping for return to state

Coming off an appearance in the Division I state tournament, the Delaware Hayes girls bowling team doesn't want to take a step back this season.

“We lost one girl (from) last year, and we went to state. Of course that’s going to be our goal,” coach Darin Halstead. “The first goal is to have a season.”

Because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, both the boys and girls teams aren't scheduled to open until Jan. 2 against Worthington Kilbourne at Penn Lanes.

Among the girls team's top expected contributors is junior Hannah Halstead, who led the Pacers last year with a 182 average in OCC-Cardinal Division matches and earned first-team all-league honors. Halstead was 12th at district with a 522 three-game series and then placed 40th at state with a 523 as Delaware finished 15th (2,809) of 16 teams in the qualifying round.

Sophomore Makayla Pounds also is expected to be a top contributor. She had a 149.3 average in the OCC and led the girls at district, finishing sixth with a 550 before placing 63rd at state with a 474.

Rounding out the roster are seniors Grace Straughn and Electra Holt, juniors Grace McIllwain and Lydia Bendele, sophomores Madyson Wikoff and Izabella Ayers and freshman Kara Arvins.

Last season at state, McIllwain was 62nd (475) and Bendele was 75th (435). McKenzie Cooke, a 2020 graduate, was 55th (486).

The boys team is expected to be led by seniors Carson Holt and Brandon Thomas and sophomore C.J. Deel.

Deel led the Pacers last season in OCC competition with a 170.8 average. Holt finished with a 162.2 average and Thomas had a 156.6 average.

Rounding out the team are seniors Brody Crowder and Jimmy Herring, juniors Joey Matthews and Chris Church, sophomore Alek Herring and freshman Dominic Andrews.

The boys finished 34th (2,976) at sectional last winter. Coach Halstead said taking the next step and making a district tournament appearance would be a good goal for the team this season.

“They’re working hard. Our goal there is to make it to districts,” he said. “I know there’s a lot of talented guys out there. I think districts are a great goal for our guys.”

Gymnastics team

boasts deep roster

Coach Heather Besselman said she is excited about the depth of the gymnastics team, which features 13 competitors.

“This roster has a lot of neutral depth,” she said. “I think as a team, as a whole, as far as strength depth-wise, this is probably one of the stronger ones we have.”

Expected key contributors include senior Jeorgia Turturice, junior Lindsay Cooke and sophomore Maddi Francisco. Besselman said Turturice and Francisco will compete in the all-around, and Cooke will compete on uneven bars and balance beam.

Besselman said she also is expecting key contributions from junior Julia Mayer and sophomore Allyson DesJardins, and freshmen Kaitlyn Zimmers and Juliana Turturice also will push for competition time.

Rounding out the roster are senior Kirsten Myers, juniors Madeline Coleson and Catherine Hejmanowski, sophomore Emma Cleland and freshmen Athena Anderson and Emma Thomas.

Last year, the Pacers finished 14th (124.85) at the district meet behind champion Thornville Sheridan (144.55) as Francisco tied for 64th in the all-around (30.75).

“As a team, I’d like to break into the top eight at districts this year,” Besselman said.

The Pacers were scheduled to open against Buckeye Valley, Big Walnut and Olentangy on Dec. 18.

BOWLING

•Coach: Darin Halstead, 11th season (girls); 10th season (boys)

•Top athletes: Boys — Dominic Andrews, Brody Crowder, C.J. Deel, Jimmy Herring, Carson Holt, Joey Matthews and Brandon Thomas; Girls — Lydia Bendele, Hannah Halstead, Electra Holt, Grace McIllwain, Makayla Pounds and Madyson Wikoff

•Key losses: Boys — Reuben Cook and Nick George; Girls — McKenzie Cooke

•Last season: Boys — 7-12 overall; Girls — 15-3 overall

•2020 finishes: Boys ― Ninth in COHSBC-A, sixth in OCC-Cardinal, 34th at sectional; Girls ― Third in COHSBC-A, second in OCC-Cardinal, sixth at sectional, fourth at district, 15th at state

GYMNASTICS

•Coach: Heather Besselman, sixth season

•Top athletes: Allyson DesJardins, Maddi Francisco, Julia Mayer and Jeorgia Turturice

•Key losses: Chelsey Co, Caitie Lipps, Kayla Thompson and Elizabeth White

•2019-20 OCC-Cardinal standings: Dublin Jerome and Olentangy Berlin (30, 13-1), Worthington Kilbourne (24, 10-4), Hilliard Bradley (20, 8-6), Hilliard Darby (16, 6-8), Dublin Scioto (10, 3-11), Delaware (8, 2-12), Thomas Worthington (5, 1-13)

•2020 postseason: 14th at district