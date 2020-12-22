Delaware: 5 top stories of 2020

Paul Comstock

The effects of the coronavirus pandemic touched nearly all aspects of life in Delaware in 2020, but two long-planned construction projects were largely unaffected. Here’s a look at five of the most noteworthy stories of the year:

PANDEMIC: The first COVID-19 shock for Ohio came when Gov. Mike DeWine on March 16 announced orders for the state's schools to close for at least two weeks. They stayed closed for the remainder of the school year, and students continued their education at home, using computers. That experience helped the Delaware and Big Walnut school districts to offer all-remote learning options when school resumed in August.

HELP FOR BUSINESSES: Some businesses, like supermarkets, stayed busy as the pandemic spread. Many small businesses took a severe financial blow. Both Delaware City Council and the Delaware County commissioners approved both loan and grant programs to assist local small businesses.

CALL FOR DIVERSITY: Groups such as the Delaware African American Heritage Council, Second Ward Community Initiative, the Ujima Consortium and Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church called on Delaware City Council to increase diversity, inclusiveness and equality in city government. The city said initial steps would include in-house awareness training for city employees and seeking to hire a consultant specializing in areas of improvement.

EAST WILLIAM STREET: A project that was years in the making – widening East William Street between Lake Street and Foley Street – was completed in 2020. The step was taken to add a center turn lane, designed to reduce traffic congestion.

SCHOOL BUILDINGS UPGRADED: Delaware City Schools launched upgrades to all school buildings, funded by voter approval of a $36.5 million bond issue in 2019. As part of the project, additions will be added at Schultz and Carlisle elementary schools and Dempsey Middle School.

