Delaware police beat: Dec. 22

ThisWeek group

• The Delaware Police Department said an SUV valued at $35,000 was stolen on the 500 block of Eagle Walk Road, as reported at 11:27 a.m. Dec. 16.

• A catalytic converter valued at $1,300 was cut from a parked vehicle in a lot on the 1300 block of Sunbury Road, as reported at 1:09 p.m. Dec. 17.

• Items valued at $165 were stolen from a residence on the 300 block of Chelsea Street, as reported at noon Dec. 17.

• Drug-abuse instruments were found during a traffic stop at U.S. Route 23 and state Route 315 at 11:44 p.m. Dec. 13. The driver was arrested on an outstanding warrant.