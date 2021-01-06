Delaware police beat: Jan. 6

ThisWeek group

The Delaware Police Department received reports of two purses stolen from parked cars.

At 7:42 p.m. Dec. 26, a woman called police to report her purse had been taken from her vehicle while it was parked in a lot on the 800 block of West Central Avenue.

According to the victim, she parked and went into a business. Upon her return, she noticed a window of her vehicle broken and the purse missing. The victim said the purse contained identification, credit cards and $20 cash.

At 6:21 a.m. Dec. 24, a woman reported her purse had been taken from her unlocked motor vehicle overnight. The vehicle was parked in a lot on the first block Water's Edge Circle. The purse contained identification and credit cards. The loss was valued at $62.

In other Delaware police incident reports:

• Two residents of the 300 block of West Lincoln Avenue reported an identity theft. They said they had received a letter from US Bank regarding a credit card, but neither has any connection to US Bank. With some additional investigation, the residents learned someone had opened a Visa credit account with US Bank using the victims' personal information. No economic loss was reported in the incident reported at 8:46 p.m. Dec. 28.

• A resident of the 300 block of Rockmill Street told officers she had noticed two unauthorized transactions at a business in New York on her 17-year-old son’s debit-card account. The transactions totaled $55. The incident was reported at 5:22 p.m. Dec. 26.

• The debit-card information of a resident of the 600 block of Lehner Woods Boulevard was used to make two fraudulent charges totaling $98 in separate locations, as reported at 10:25 a.m. Dec. 28.

• A suspect was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine while being served an arrest warrant at 4 p.m. Dec. 27 on the first block of Eaton Street.

• A person under the influence of drugs was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center from the 2000 block of Farmland Drive at 4:31 p.m. Dec. 27.

• Marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia were found during a traffic stop at Sandusky Street and Olentangy Avenue at 10:23 p.m. Dec. 25.

• Graffiti was spray-painted on the third block of East Winter Street, as reported at 2:20 p.m. Dec 26.

• Suspected narcotics were found during a traffic stop at U.S. Route 23 and Cottswold Drive at 11:05 p.m. Dec. 26.

• A controlled substance and paraphernalia were taken from a person at Sandusky Street and Belle Avenue at 2:20 a.m. Dec. 23.

• The identity of a resident of the 200 block of Basswood Drive was used to fraudulently apply for unemployment in an incident reported at 1 p.m. Dec. 21.