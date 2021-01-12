Delaware police beat: Jan. 12

ThisWeek group

The Delaware Police Department said two persons apparently in a drug-overdose state were taken to OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital in separate incidents.

An unresponsive person was found on the 2000 block of Columbus Pike at 11:42 p.m. Jan. 7.

Another person was found on the 500 block of Jefferson Drive at 12:27 a.m. Jan. 8.

In other Delaware police incident reports:

• Officers responded to a drug complaint on the first block of Bernard Avenue at 9:22 a.m. Jan. 7.

• A person was bitten by a dog on the first block of Tabilore Loop, as reported at 9:04 p.m. Jan. 7.

• A person was taken to OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital for evaluation after officers responded to a behavioral-health report on the 200 block of Rockmill Street, as reported at 2:01 p.m. Jan. 4.

• Officers found marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia at Columbus Pike and Olentangy River Road at 3:44 p.m. Jan. 4.

• A suspect was arrested after police investigated an aggravated-menacing call on the first block of Snowberry Drive, as reported at 4:16 p.m. Jan. 4.

• Drug paraphernalia was found during a traffic stop at London Road and Liberty Street at 1:03 a.m. Jan. 1.

• A purse was stolen in a lot on the 1300 block of Sunbury Road, as reported at 2 p.m. Jan. 1. A dollar amount of the loss was not listed.

• Police responded to a call about a possible fight on the 1700 block of Columbus Pike, as reported at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 2. The suspected participants left before officers had arrived.

• A person was arrested for drug paraphernalia on the first block of Prospect Street at 7:51 p.m. Jan. 2

• Drugs were found on the 500 block of West Central Avenue at 3 p.m. Dec. 31.

• A motorist fled a traffic stop at Columbus Pike and OhioHealth Boulevard at 3:05 a.m. Dec. 30. Officers terminated a pursuit.