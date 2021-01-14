Sheetz’ first central Ohio store to open April 6 in Delaware

ThisWeek Staff

Central Ohio’s first Sheetz restaurant and convenience store is expected to open April 6 in Delaware, according to a Jan. 14 news release from the company.

The store, at 710 Sunbury Road, will be the first of 14 set to open through 2025, the news release said.

Each store is expected to employ 30, with most of the positions full time, the release said. Sheetz, which is based in Altoon, Pennsylvania, also intends to work with nonprofits within the communities where stores operate to support scholastic and community efforts.

Sheetz – considered one of the fastest-growing family-owned and -operated convenience-store chains, with stores in Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia – broke ground on the Delaware and Groveport locations in September.

Other planned central Ohio stores are (in order of opening date): 5238 Alum Creek Drive, Groveport, projected to open in May; 9905 U.S. Route 62, New Albany, June; 895 Columbus Pike, Delaware, June; 1395 S. Court St., Circleville, July; and 4279 Cemetery Road, Hilliard, July.

In addition, stores are planned for Tussing Road in Reynoldsburg, East Dublin-Granville Road in New Albany, Stelzer Road in Columbus, Westland Mall in Columbus, Hilliard Rome Road East in Columbus, Lyra Drive at Polaris in north Columbus, state Route 752 in South Bloomfield and Roberts Road in Columbus.

