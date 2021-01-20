Delaware police beat: Jan. 20

ThisWeek group

The Delaware Police Department said a resident of the 100 block of Blakemore Drive was defrauded by someone posing as a Facebook friend.

The victim was contacted through Facebook Messenger with a link where the victim could forward money by gift cards and would receive her money back with a profit. The resident followed the computerized link and forwarded $2,000 in gift cards. She received nothing back and the gift cards she purchased were redeemed almost immediately.

The incident was reported at 1:50 p.m. Jan. 4.

In other Delaware police incident reports:

• A man was arrested and taken to the Delaware County jail after police took a report of drug-paraphernalia possession on the first block of West Winter Street at 2:29 a.m. Jan. 13.

• A person was taken to OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital after police responded to a behavioral-health report on the 100 block of Village Gate Boulevard at 4:46 p.m. Jan. 13.

• A man was taken to the Delaware County jail after being arrested for obstructing official business on the 200 block of London Road at 8:35 p.m. Jan. 13.

• Charges were filed against a woman after she was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for a drug overdose from the 100 block of Silver Maple Drive at 8:45 p.m. Jan. 12.

• A person was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital after police responded to a behavioral-health report on the first block of Westland Way at 12:17 a.m. Jan. 8.

• A man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for a suspected drug overdose from the 500 block of Jefferson Drive at 12:57 a.m. Jan. 8.

• Two women allegedly concealed clothing, jewelry and groceries on their persons and attempted to leave a store on the 1300 block of Sunbury Road without payment at 1002 p.m. Jan. 5. The items valued at $418 were recovered, and charges are pending.

• Someone tried to leave a store on the 100 block of London Road without paying for items valued at $46.50. The items were recovered, and the suspect was issued a summons to Delaware Municipal Court. The incident was reported at 11:10 a.m. Jan. 4.