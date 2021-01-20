Delaware Public Health District: Vaccination start dates listed for older adults

Paul Comstock

The Delaware Public Health District on Jan. 14 announced COVID-19 coronavirus vaccination starting dates through Feb. 8 for older residents.

Providers registered in Delaware County will receive a limited supply of doses in Ohio's Phase 1B, the health district said in a press release. Residents can sign up for the vaccinations with the providers.

"Please do not register multiple times with multiple providers. Please do not show up at these locations for a vaccination without contacting the facility first," the release said.

The dates and ages of those eligible to start receiving vaccinations are as follows:

• The week of Jan. 25: 75 years of age and older and anyone with severe congenital or developmental disorders.

• The week of Feb. 1: ages 70 and up, plus employees of K-12 schools who want to remain or return to in-person or hybrid models.

• The week of Feb. 8: ages 65 and up.

Vaccinations for those over age 80 began Jan. 19.

"It is extremely important to note that vaccine availability is very limited," said health commissioner Shelia Hiddleson. "At this point in time, requests for appointments have exceeded available doses. Therefore, even if a person is eligible to receive a vaccine, there's a strong possibility they may not receive it during the particular time frame assigned to their age or group."

The providers are:

• Delaware Public Health District – Qualifying residents may sign up to receive their vaccination from the health district at bit.ly/3puGGuS. Individuals without email access should call the district at 740-368-1700, and a staff member will complete caller registration.

• OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital – OhioHealth patients will be notified to schedule their vaccination in OhioHealth MyChart. Request a MyChart activation code if you don't have an account by clicking mychart.ohiohealth.com/MyChart/.

OhioHealth asks current patients to verify contact info in OhioHealth MyChart (or sign up) to help make scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations quicker and easier once it's their turn. Caregivers to those who need help may set up proxy account access with the "Share My Record" feature.

• Kroger pharmacy – Kroger customers should go to kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine or call the COVID-19 vaccine helpline at 866-211-5320 for the latest information on vaccination availability in their area. All COVID-19 vaccinations will require an appointment via kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine or by 866-211-5320 once vaccines are available.

• Giant Eagle pharmacy – Giant Eagle will administer the vaccine once it’s available as defined in the phased approach. The most up-to-date information on the vaccine process, availability and timeline will be online at gianteagle.com/covidvaccine.

Residents are encouraged to go to delawarehealth.org/covid-19vaccine for updates on future vaccination providers. A statewide vaccination-provider search is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine.

The health district will update vaccination plans and upcoming phases at delawarehealth.org, as well as through local news media, social-media platforms, partner organizations and its coronavirus newsletter.

The health district said it's leading the vaccinations with assistance from the Delaware County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Hiddleson earlier said Delaware Public Health District is the new name being adopted in phases by what has been called the Delaware General Health District.

Gov. Mike Dewine said Jan. 12 that Ohio has about 1,900 providers registered to handle the vaccinations, with about 800 ready for Phase 1B.

