Delaware police beat: Jan. 27

The Delaware Police Department has taken multiple reports of identity theft related to fraudulent unemployment claims, which have been widespread across Ohio.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said Jan. 21 that of the 1.4 million claims made under the federal pandemic unemployment program in the state, 796,000 have been flagged for potential fraud, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

Police said residents at these locations said they received notice of unemployment claims they had not filed:

• The first block of North Washington Street, reported at 2:26 p.m. Jan. 21.

• The 100 block of Shay Street, reported at 11:58 a.m. Jan. 20.

• The 1000 block of Chatham West Lane, reported at 12:35 p.m. Jan. 20.

• The 100 block of Griswold Drive, reported at 2:51 p.m. Jan. 19.

• The first block of Carolyn Lane, reported at 3:58 p.m. Jan. 18.

• The first block of Glen Mawr Circle, reported at 9:31 a.m. Jan. 15.

• The 100 block of Diverston Way, reported at 9:16 p.m. Jan. 15.

• The 100 block of Miners Court, reported at 3:46 p.m. Jan. 14.

In other Delaware police incident reports:

• A dog was abandoned on the 200 block of Freedom Lane, as reported at 6:36 p.m. Jan. 20.

• A person was in a drug-overdose state on the 200 block of Chelsea Street, as reported at 1:44 p.m. Jan. 19.

• A welder-generator valued at $2,000 was stolen on the 100 block of Johnson Drive, as reported at 8:06 a.m. Jan. 18.

• Suspected narcotics were recovered on the 500 block of West Central Avenue at 1:35 a.m. Jan. 18.

• Gasoline apparently was siphoned from a vehicle on the 100 block of Hayes Street, as reported at 7:20 p.m. Jan. 17.

• A leaf blower was stolen on the 400 block of Ablemarle Circle, as reported at 10:57 a.m. Jan. 15.

• A suspect was charged with obstruction of official business on Cherry Street near Olentangy Avenue at 10:26 a.m. Jan. 14.

Police said individuals were taken to OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital for evaluation after behavioral-health incidents on:

• The 100 block of Dogwood Drive, reported at 1:52 a.m. Jan. 19.

• The first block of Waters Edge Circle, reported at 2:50 p.m. Jan. 19.

• The 100 block of Grand Circuit Boulevard, reported at 6:14 p.m. Jan. 14.

Police said other behavioral-health incidents were on:

• The 200 block of Curtis Street, reported at 10:21 a.m. Jan. 21.

• The first block of Columbus Avenue, reported at 9:59 p.m. Jan. 21.

• The 400 block of South Sandusky Street, reported at 10:18 a.m. Jan. 20.