Delaware Hayes Roundup: Marshall Klingel emerges as force at heavyweight

Marshall Klingel said he enjoyed a solid junior wrestling season – his first as Delaware Hayes’ top heavyweight – but wanted more.

Beginning last May, Klingel sharpened his focus, lifting weights to get stronger and participating in training sessions on and off the mat to improve his technique and conditioning. That training continued throughout the summer and into football season.

It all has paid off for the senior, who started the wrestling season 14-0 and took a team-best 14-1 record into the Pacers’ OCC-Capital Division dual Jan. 28 at Canal Winchester.

“The key factor is the work I put in all offseason and the teammates I have,” said Klingel, whose team was 10-5 overall and 4-0 in the league before facing the Indians.

Klingel said his training helped him add about 35 pounds heading into football season. He was a starter on the offensive and defensive lines and was named honorable mention all-league.

“Coming into football season my senior year, I was really confident because I knew all the hard work I’d been doing,” said Klingel, who currently competes at about 265 pounds. “And I knew I’d be ready for my next senior season wrestling.”

“He really jumped on that,” said coach Josh Lamb, who co-coaches the wrestling program with Kevin Rieman. “When you grow your body 35 pounds in the offseason, you gain strength in every core lift.”

Football coach Scott Wetzel said he was pleased with Klingel’s offseason work, which made him stronger without sacrificing quickness.

“It didn’t affect his speed or anything else,” Wetzel said. “The weight he put on was good weight.”

His offseason training – coupled with his first full season of varsity wrestling – also made Klingel a more complete football player, Wetzel said. Both helped him improve his hand-fighting and footwork, which are crucial skills that a lineman needs on either side of the ball.

The success has carried over to wrestling, where Klingel has seen better results after going 17-25 as a junior.

“We can really see now in a match he doesn’t run into guys that grab a hold of him and push him all over the circle,” Lamb said. “He can hold his own ground and stay in the middle, and he’s done all that while still remaining athletic enough to be able to change his levels and attack the guy’s legs underneath somebody if he needs to.”

As a sophomore, Klingel wrestled at 220 on junior varsity and saw limited varsity action. Lamb said Klingel had early thoughts of staying at 220 as a junior and backing up Nate Robinson, a 2020 state qualifier who graduated last spring.

But an opportunity opened at heavyweight after two competitors left the team. The coaches told Klingel “you just have to come in here for these guys and give it everything you have,” Lamb said. “And that whole preseason, he was like, ‘All right, I’m in.’ ”

Improving from some early losses, Klingel ended up placing fourth in a Division I sectional to qualify for the district tournament, where he went 1-2.

“Towards the end I started getting the hang of it,” he said.

“We started to realize he wasn’t trying to just save points (in matches) anymore,” Lamb said. “Marshall had some talent and some skill on the wrestling mat, and as the year started to progress, he started to peak at the right time.”

Klingel improved despite being significantly undersized last season. According to Lamb, the ideal heavyweight weighs 260 to 270.

“I was a light heavyweight. I was 230, 240 pounds wrestling 270, 280-pound guys,” Klingel said. “I had to learn how to weather the storm and take the energy out of them so I could work my offense.”

Now among the Pacers’ most productive performers, Klingel hopes his final prep season ends with his first state appearance.

“Coming into my senior year, I knew I really wanted to make it there,” he said. “I wanted to leave something for this school to remember me by.”

The Pacers continue league action Feb. 4 against visiting Westerville North. Entering the match with Canal Winchester, other top performers were Clay Ours (195, 13-2), Maddox Edwards (170, 12-3), Devin Halliday (160, 11-4), Tamas Eder (126, 11-4) and Brian Beal (195, 10-3).

Swimmers tuning up

for postseason

Swimming coach Jordan Nicol said the Pacers are rounding into form ahead of the postseason, which is scheduled to begin with a Division I sectional Feb. 13 at Thomas Worthington.

“The team is doing really well,” he said. “We’re seeing some good time drops from some of our freshmen and sophomores, we’re kind of filling in our gaps and the relays are looking pretty good.

“We’re excited for the chance to get to sectionals. We thought for a little while we may not even get a postseason, but it does look like that’s going to happen. So the kids are excited and ready to go.”

While swimmers such as Kailyn Smith, Mackenzie Carter, Connor Green and Kaden Gannon continue to perform well in individual events, Nicol said the relays need to fine-tune the timing of their exchanges and correct false starts over the next few weeks.

A few relay spots are still unsettled too, he added, and coaches are still assessing the best fits.

“I think that’ll be the biggest thing we spend a lot of time on in the next couple of weeks,” Nicol said. “Once we get our four figured out for each relay, (we need to give) them time to work together in practice instead of kind of working with random people all season.”

In a meet at Columbus Academy on Jan. 22, Carter placed first in the girls 50-yard freestyle (24.84 seconds) and 100 free (56.2), and Smith finished first in the 100 butterfly (1:01.22).

Carter and Smith also finished first in the 200 medley relay (1:54.41) with Natalie Fiant and Margaret Wolf.

Green was first in the boys 200 free (1:57.35) and Gannon placed first in the 100 fly (1:00.83). Gannon and Green also placed first with Max Etheridge and Ryan Gray in the 200 medley relay (1:47.28).

Delaware is scheduled to wrap up the regular season with a virtual meet against Marysville on Feb. 1 and a matchup with Buckeye Valley on Feb. 6.

sborgna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSteve