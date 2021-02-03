Delaware police beat: Feb. 3

ThisWeek group

The Delaware Police Department said a sign valued at $3,450 was stolen at Bennett Park, at Rheem and Kurrley streets.

A witness said a vehicle had struck the wooden park sign and left the scene. Later, the same witness observed a second vehicle at the park in the early morning hours Jan. 27. The occupants of the second vehicle uprooted the sign, placed it in their vehicle and left the area.

Police also said a number of residents reported their identities were used to file fraudulent unemployment claims, a widespread scam in recent weeks across Ohio. The residents live on:

• The 200 block of Merriston Circle, reported at 11:11 a.m. Jan. 27

• The 100 block of Delaware Crossing West, reported at 1:40 p.m. Jan. 27

• The 100 block of Westland Way, reported at 2:54 p.m. Jan. 27

• The 200 block of North Washington Street, reported at 2:50 p.m. Jan. 27

• The 100 block of Stonhope Drive, reported at 7:42 p.m. Jan. 27

• The 200 block of Tobias Court, reported at 4:45 p.m. Jan. 26

• The 500 block of Apple Valley Circle, reported at 2:08 p.m. Jan. 26

• The 400 block of LaChance Court, reported at 8:22 a.m. Jan. 26

• The 500 block of Rutherford Avenue, reported at 9:54 a.m. Jan. 26

In other Delaware police incident reports:

• A resident of the 500 block of Harding Lane reported he had received a message indicating several Apple products had been purchased using his account. The message provided a phone number for him to dispute the charges. Due to not ordering the items, the victim called the number. He provided account information to the alleged representative and was asked to forward funds. The victim sent several disbursements to the alleged Apple employee before realizing he was being scammed out of thousands of dollars. The incident was reported at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 27.

• A resident of the 700 block of Fern Drive agreed to purchase a vehicle on eBay. The alleged seller requested he purchase $800 in gift cards and email her the numbers on the cards. The victim did as requested but did not receive the car. He contacted eBay and was informed the situation was a scam. The loss was reported at 10:54 a.m. Jan. 27.

• Drug-abuse instruments were found during a traffic stop on the 100 block of Ross Street at 1:11 a.m. Jan. 28.

• A resident of the first block of North Washington Street reported a stolen debit card had been used to make two purchases totaling about $300 at a local business, as reported at 5:34 a.m. Jan. 26.

• A person was taken to OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital for an evaluation after officers responded to a behavioral-health incident on the first block of Rock Creek Drive, as reported at 9:29 a.m. Jan. 24.

• A person was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for a drug overdose on the 400 block of North Sandusky Street at 4:45 p.m. Jan. 24.

• A person was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for a drug overdose at Park Avenue and Noble Street at 3:24 p.m. Jan. 22.

• A woman was resuscitated by paramedics for an apparent drug overdose on the 200 block of South Sandusky Street at 12:29 a.m. Jan. 22.

• Officers found a controlled substance on the first block of Toledo Street at 11:23 a.m. Jan. 22.