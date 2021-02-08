Delaware County District Library to reopen all branches in phases

ThisWeek Staff

ThisWeek

The Delaware County District Library has announced plans to reopen all library locations to walkthrough browsing and computer access as early as Feb. 22.

Delaware Main Library in downtown Delaware will open to the public Feb. 22, followed by the Orange and Powell branch libraries March 1 and the Ostrander branch March 2, according to a Feb. 8 news release from the library system.

“The numbers of new COVID-19 cases, emergency-department visits and outpatient visits in Delaware County are all declining and have been for several weeks,” library director George Needham said in the release.

When the library last closed its buildings for public browsing, conditions for reopening were dependent upon consistent declines in active cases, emergency-room visits and other COVID-19-dependent criteria, the release said.

“With schools reopening, curfews receding and the beginning stages of vaccination, we want to proactively meet the community’s needs as they are more comfortable returning to a public browsing setting in the library,” Needham said.

Library staff will continue steps to maintain safety precautions with face coverings, social distancing, regular cleaning and handwashing protocols, the release said. Patrons also will be required to wear masks upon entering buildings and maintain required distances from other patrons and library staff and limit time spent in the building.

Delaware County District Library branches will reopen for public browsing based upon the following schedule:

• Delaware Main Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware: Feb. 22

• Orange branch, 7171 Gooding Blvd., Delaware: March 1

• Powell branch, 450 S. Liberty St., Powell: March 1

• Ostrander branch, 45 N. Fourth St., Ostrander: March 2

“This staggered opening will allow our branches to make sure adequate staffing levels can be met and staff can be temporarily moved to new locations, if needed,” Needham said in the release.

The following are items of note for in-person browsing at all Delaware library locations:

• Masks are required of individuals ages 2 and up within a library building.

• Individuals still may use curbside and drive-up services.

• Staff will still be available to take phone calls, answer emails and participate in website chats.

• Buildings will operate at a limited capacity.

• Individuals are asked to limit time inside the buildings to one hour.

• Public computers and express computers may be accessed during operating hours with reservations or on a walk-in basis.

Current Library hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The Ostrander branch is closed Mondays.

For more information go to delawarelibrary.org/reopening.

