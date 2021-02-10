Delaware police beat: Feb. 10

ThisWeek group

The Delaware Police Department said two vehicles were recovered after being reported stolen.

A van valued at $1,500 was taken on the 100 block of North Liberty Street, as reported at 7:21 a.m. Feb 6. The vehicle and a suspect were found later in Columbus.

An SUV valued at $5,000 was stolen on the 100 block of South Franklin Street, as reported at 7:45 a.m. Feb. 3. The Delaware County Sheriff's Office found the vehicle a few days later.

Police said a number of residents reported their identities were used to file fraudulent unemployment claims, a widespread scam in recent weeks across Ohio. The reports were taken on the:

• 100 block of Lexington Boulevard, reported at 10:58 a.m. Feb. 5.

• 900 block of Brittany Drive, reported at 4 p.m. Feb. 5.

• 100 block of Firestone Drive, reported at 10:47 a.m. Feb. 6.

• 100 block of Locust Curve Drive, reported at 1:50 p.m. Feb. 6.

• 100 block of Jegs Boulevard, reported at 12:18 a.m. Feb. 3.

• 400 block of Albemarle Circle, reported at 1:28 p.m. Feb. 3.

• First block of Spring Lake Court, reported at 4:18 p.m. Feb. 3.

• 300 block of Sprucewood Drive, reported at 10 a.m. Feb.1.

In other Delaware police incident reports:

• A loaded handgun was found in a vehicle stopped for reckless operation at U.S. Route 23 and Meeker Way at 12:06 a.m. Feb. 7. The driver was charged with improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle and was taken to the Delaware County jail.

• A man was charged and taken to the Delaware County jail after officers responded to a fight on the 200 block of Chelsea Street at 2:07 a.m. Feb. 7.

• A person was taken to OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital for evaluation after officers responded to a behavioral-health report on the 100 block of Courage Court at 10:45 p.m. Feb. 6.

• A counterfeit $20 bill was passed at a business on the 100 block of London Road, reported at 5:12 a.m. Feb. 6.

• The driver of a vehicle suspected of leaving a gas station without paying failed to pull over and fled police at William and Union streets at 3:53 a.m. Feb. 6.

• A person was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital after officers responded to a report of a drug overdose on the 200 block of Bristol Drive at 10:45 p.m. Feb 5.

• Items valued about $32 were stolen from a vehicle on the 90 block of West William Street, as reported at 11:49 p.m. Feb. 4.

• A person was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for evaluation after officers responded to a behavioral-health report at the100 block of Saddle Brooke Court at 11:29 p.m. Feb. 4.

• Officers filed charges against two people for possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at U.S. Route 36 and state Route 531 at 12:24 a.m. Feb. 4.

• Officers responded to a behavioral-health report on the first block of North Union Street at 5:42 p.m. Feb. 3.

• Officers responded to a behavioral-health report on the 100 block of North Franklin Street at 11:33 a.m. Feb. 3.

• A man was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia after he was found in a vehicle slumped over the steering wheel on the 200 block of South Sandusky Street at 3:37 p.m. Feb. 2.