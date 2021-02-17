Delaware police beat: Feb. 17

ThisWeek group

The Delaware Police Department said personal checks were stolen from a residence on the 100 block of Braddington Court and forged for a total of $13,000.

The loss was reported at 3 p.m. Feb. 9.

Police said fraudulent unemployment claims were filed using the identity of residents living on the:

• 300 block of North Franklin Street, reported at 10:56 a.m. Feb. 9

• First block of Brookwood Place, reported at 12:42 p.m. Feb. 9

• First block of Mara Avenue, reported at 1:40 p.m. Feb. 9

• 500 block of Thistle Drive, reported at 3:15 p.m. Feb. 9

• 300 block of Sylvan Drive, reported at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 9

• 200 block of West Lincoln Avenue, reported at 12:55 p.m. Feb. 8

• 2100 block of Greenlawn Drive, reported at 3:45 p.m. Feb. 8

In other Delaware police incident reports:

• A resident of the 100 block of Silver Maple Drive reported at 10 a.m. Feb. 9 that he had put his personal information into what he thought was an internet link to his bank before learning the link was fraudulent. No financial loss was listed.

• Officers took a report of marijuana possession on the 100 block of South Liberty Street at 4:51 p.m. Feb. 9.

• A person was taken to the Delaware County jail on an arrest warrant from the 200 block of Chelsea Street at 1:07 p.m. Feb. 9.

• A person was taken to OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital for an evaluation after a behavioral-health incident on the 100 block of London Road at 3:21 p.m. Feb. 9.

• Marijuana was found during a traffic stop at Washington and Harrison streets at 5:50 p.m. Feb. 9.

• A report was taken at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 8 on the first block of East Central Avenue, alleging $3,500 had been paid for professional services that hadn’t been delivered.

• An animal at large was reported on the 500 block of Sunbury Road at 6:33 p.m. Feb. 8.

• A person was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for an evaluation after a behavioral-health incident on the 400 block of Cobblestone Drive at 9 p.m. Feb. 8.

• A man was taken to the Delaware County jail on an arrest warrant after he was found with drug-abuse instruments on the 200 block of South Sandusky Street at midnight Feb. 7.