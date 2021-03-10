Delaware police beat: March 10

ThisWeek group

The Delaware Police Department said a resident of the first block of Marvin Lane reported he had received a phone call from a person claiming to be with Amazon security and that fraud had been detected on his account.

The caller requested the victim forward gift cards to pay to correct the problem. The victim complied but later learned the situation was a scam. The loss was reported as $1,000 at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 22.

Police said a number of residents reported their identities had been used to file fraudulent unemployment claims, a widespread scam in recent weeks across Ohio.

A resident of the 300 block of Harmony Drive reported at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 16 receiving notification that her identity had been used to create a fraudulent unemployment account that had received benefits in her name totaling $17,472.

The identify of an employee of Delaware City Schools was used to create a fraudulent unemployment account, as reported at 11:07 a.m. Feb 22.

Similar reports about unemployment fraud were taken on:

• The 300 block of Kensington Drive, reported at 7:18 p.m. Feb. 25.

• The 400 block of Parkville Court, reported at 3:26 p.m. Feb. 25.

• The 200 block of Winter Shadow Loop, reported at 4:29 p.m. Feb. 25.

• The 100 block of Schellinger Street, reported at 10:23 a.m. Feb. 23.

• The first block of North Union Street, reported at 12:14 p.m. Feb. 23.

• The 300 block of Pinecrest Drive, reported at 1:39 p.m. Feb. 23.

• The 600 block of Governors Street, reported at 3:23 p.m. Feb. 23.

• The 900 block of Sapphire Flame Drive, reported at 11:31 a.m. Feb. 17.

• The 300 block of Minton Drive, reported at 1 p.m. Feb. 14.

• The 200 block of Crystal Pedal Drive, reported at 1:36 p.m. Feb. 17.

• The first block of Rheem Street, reported at 2:18 p.m. Feb. 17.

• The 200 block of Griswold Street, reported at 2:05 p.m. Feb. 13.

In other Delaware police incident reports:

• Officers found a loaded handgun during a traffic stop at U.S. Route 23 and Cheshire Road at 1:10 a.m. Feb. 25.

• A 1996 vehicle disappeared from a lot on the first block of Rowland Avenue, as reported at 1:07 p.m. Feb. 25. Two days later, the vehicle reappeared.

• Charges were filed against two men for possession of drug-abuse instruments, drug paraphernalia and theft after a traffic stop on the 2000 block of U.S. Route 23 North at 4:41 a.m. Feb. 17.

• A man was charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct on the 300 block of North Liberty Street, as reported at 6:12 p.m. Feb. 17.

• A vehicle window was broken on the 200 block of Cumberland Road, as reported at 10:06 a.m. Feb. 17.

• Animals at large were reported on the 200 block of South Liberty Street, as reported at 7:45 p.m. Feb. 13.

• Charges were filed against a man and a woman after merchandise valued at $17.48 was stolen from a business on the 2700 Stratford Road 4:25 p.m. Feb. 14.

• Items including $70 cash were reported stolen at East Central Avenue and Potter Street, as reported at 3:26 p.m. Feb. 13.

People were taken to OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital for evaluation after behavioral-health incidents reported on:

• The 200 block of North Union Street, reported at 11:04 a.m. Feb. 25.

• The 1300 block of state Route 521, reported at 1:19 p.m. Feb. 24.

• The 800 block of North Houk Road, reported at 7:45 a.m. Feb. 22.

• The first block of Forest Avenue, reported at 5:11 p.m. Feb. 15.

• The 300 block of Eastwood Avenue, reported at 11:30 p.m. Feb. 16.

• The 100 block of London Road, reported at 1:10 a.m. Feb. 15.

• The 400 block of Applegate Lane, reported at 7:56 a.m. Feb. 15.

• The first block of Fair Avenue, reported at 11:46 a.m. Feb. 15.

• The first block of South Liberty Street, reported at 2 a.m. Feb. 14.

• The 100 block of East Central Avenue, reported at 5:11 p.m. Feb. 17.

• The 300 block of South Sandusky Street, reported at 10:57 a.m. Feb. 16.