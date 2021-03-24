Delaware police beat: March 24

ThisWeek group

The Delaware Police Department said two men had pushed a cart full of merchandise out of a business without paying on the 800 block of North Houk Road.

The value of the stolen items is undetermined in the theft reported at 204 p.m. March 4.

In other Delaware police incident reports:

• A resident of the 600 block of Eagle Walk Road said about 1,400 "fuel points" in her name – valid at a local gasoline station -- were used without her permission. A financial loss has not been calculated. The incident was reported at 9:32 a.m. March. 2.

• Audio and electronic devices with a total $150 value were reported stolen from a residence on the 700 block of Fern Drive, as reported at 11:50 a.m. Feb. 28.

• A person was charged in connection with illegal narcotics found at East Central Avenue and Channing Street at 3:43 p.m. Feb. 28.

The identity of an employee of Delaware City Schools was used to create a fraudulent unemployment account, as reported at 2:02 p.m. March 4.

Similar reports about unemployment fraud were made by residents of the:

• 100 block of Kettering Bend, reported at 2:52 p.m. Feb. 26.

• 100 block of Georgetown Drive, reported at 5 p.m. Feb. 26.

• 500 block of Round Pearl Court, reported at 11:30 a.m. March 24.

• 400 block of Gwinnett Street, reported at 11:41 a.m. March 4.

• 300 block of Passina Road, reported at 6:30 p.m. March 4.

• 200 block of Lincoln Avenue, reported at 12:07 p.m. Feb. 26.

• 100 block of West Winter Street, reported at 11:48 a.m. March 2.

• 1000 block of West Chatham Lane, reported at 10:21 a.m. March 2.

• 200 block of Hearthstone Drive, reported at 10:44 a.m. March 4.

Officers responded to behavioral health incidents:

• At Wilmer and Henry streets, reported at 1:36 p.m. Feb. 28.

• On the 200 block of Bruce Road, reported at 2:35 a.m. March 4.

• On the first block of Parker Street, reported at 1:36 p.m. Feb. 28.

– Paul Comstock/ThisWeek