Delaware police beat: March 31

The Delaware Police Department said forged checks totaling $15,000 were processed on the checking account of a resident of the 500 block of Harding Lane, as reported at 4:30 p.m. March 12.

The victim indicated he did not write the checks and previously was a victim of identity theft involving the same account.

In other Delaware police incident reports:

• A 2019 SUV valued at $16,774 was stolen on the first block of Prospect Street, as reported at 12:32 p.m. March 16.

• Officers found suspected illegal narcotics and arrested a person on a warrant during a traffic stop on High Street west of Liberty Street at 1:26 a.m. March 15.

• A rock was thrown through a residence window on the first block of Maple Street, as reported at 5:44 a.m. March 13.

• A person was arrested and taken to Delaware County Jail, accused of abusing harmful intoxicants, from the 700 block of West Central Avenue at 2:48 a.m. March 14.

• Illegal trash dumping was found on the1000 block of Solomon Square, as reported at 5:11 p.m. March 12.

• A person abusing drugs was taken to OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital from the 300 block of Chelsea Street at 3:16 p.m. March 15.

The identities of persons at the following blocks were used to open fraudulent claims for unemployment benefits:

• An unlisted address on Brittany Drive, reported at 11:08 a.m. March 16.

• The100 block of Woodhaul Drive, reported at 1:35 p.m. March 16.

• The 200 block of Messenger Way, reported at 2:31 p.m. March 16.

• The first block of Winding Valley Road reported at 9:53 a.m. March 15.

• The 500 block of Jefferson Drive, reported at 6:45 p.m. March 15.

• The 100 block of Village Gate Boulevard, reported at 6:58 p.m. March 15.

• The 200 block of Maple Vista Court, reported at 12:48 p.m. March 15.

• The 200 block of Fair Avenue, reported at 2:11 p.m. March 15.

• The 100 block of Diverston Way, reported at 4:53 p.m. March 15.

• The 500 block of Elbridge Street, reported at 9:25 a.m. March 12.

• The 200 block of Lake Street, reported at 5:44 a.m. March 13.

• The first block of East William Street, reported at 9:47 p.m. March 14.

Police responded to behavioral-health incidents in the following areas:

• The 100 block of London Road, reported at 11:49 p.m. March 16. A person was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

• The first block of Solstice Road reported at 8:01 p.m. March 16.

• The 200 block of Hawthorn Boulevard, reported at 6:08 p.m. March 15. A person was taken to Grady.

• The 300 block of East William Street, reported at 9:35 a.m. March 13. A person was taken to Grady.

• The 200 block of Kensington Drive, reported at 3:06 p.m. March 14. A person was taken to Grady.

– Paul Comstock/ThisWeek