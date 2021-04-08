Sheetz' first central Ohio store about to open in Delaware

Paul Comstock

The Sheetz chain of restaurant-gas stations will open its first central Ohio location at 710 Sunbury Road in Delaware on April 13, and more will follow this year, said Travis Sheetz, company president and chief operating officer.

The company intends to open 10 to 12 more central Ohio stores in 2021 and could open 50 in the next five years, he said.

"We'll have sites all over town – on every side of Columbus – in a year to a year and a half," he said.

Each store will have at least 30 employees, Sheetz said, and "by the end of five years or so here, we should have over 1,500 local employees that we'll hire."

Sheetz operates about 620 locations, with half in Pennsylvania, he said. The company also operates in Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia, in addition to Ohio, he added.

Because Sheetz has locations along Interstate 70 in Pennsylvania, its reputation preceded its arrival in Ohio, Sheetz said.

"People have been asking for us,” he said of Ohioans. “I think people are familiar with us and that helps."

One distinctive element of a Sheetz location is its kitchen, with seats for at least 30 diners, Sheetz said.

"You've got to come out and experience us. ... You've got to experience Sheetz to really understand it because we are not what your expectation will be for a convenience store or gas place or even just a food place,” he said. “We're really a kind of unique combination. The thing that really drives it is our people and our culture. It's a special place.

"We call ourselves the ultimate one-stop shop. What we do is we save trips for you. We save visits for you, which particularly during (the COVID-19 pandemic) has been really valuable for people. You can get gas; you can get food; you can do everything in one stop."

Central Ohio is a great opportunity for the company, he said.

"We like the infrastructure and the road systems. ... We want to come in and be able to be present to everyone in Columbus. That's why we're opening so many stores in a brief time period," he said.

Other Sheetz locations under development include 5238 Alum Creek Drive, Groveport; 9905 U.S. Route 62, New Albany; 895 Columbus Pike, Delaware; Circleville; and 4279 Cemetery Road, Hilliard.

Stores also are planned for Tussing Road in Reynoldsburg, East Dublin-Granville Road in New Albany, Stelzer Road in Columbus, Westland Mall in Columbus, Hilliard Rome Road East in Columbus, Lyra Drive at Polaris in north Columbus, state Route 752 in South Bloomfield and Roberts Road in Columbus.

Like the Delaware site, a number of Sheetz locations will be established on properties that currently aren’t in use.

When the Columbus Development Commission in July discussed a Sheetz planned at 2625 Hilliard-Rome Road, Far West Side Area commissioner Debi Hampton, said, "It will be built on part of an empty lot that will improve the look (of the site)."

