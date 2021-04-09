Delaware Hayes Roundup: Pacers boys track and field squad 'coming along fast'

Despite having multiple seniors on his roster, Delaware Hayes boys track and field coach Sean Patrick said his team is still a relatively young group that will be learning on the fly.

“We’re going to be learning a lot this year, and we have a lot of hard-working kids that just want to get better and want to help one another, so it’s been fun to watch that,” Patrick said. “We’re pretty young and inexperienced, but they’re coming along fast.”

Seniors Orion Ward, Logan Eubanks and Logan Hummel are projected to be the main sprinters, jumpers and hurdlers. Eubanks and Hummel are going to be doing mainly jumps and relays, Patrick said, while Ward will be doing “a little bit of everything,” including high jump and long jump and the 110-meter hurdles and 300 hurdles.

Juniors Blake Frisch and Sebastian Stewart are going to be the main distance runners. Patrick said Frisch is going to specialize in the 1,600 but also will run in the 800 and 3,200, while Stewart will compete in all distance events.

Sophomore Luke Todt also will compete in distance events.

“He’s going to specialize in the (1,600) but run all of them for us,” Patrick said.

Seniors Ben Chesnes and Dom Boeriu will compete in both shot put and discus.

The next step is for the Pacers to begin to mesh as a team over the next couple of weeks, Patrick said. This is more important than in past seasons after last season was canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“That’s our No. 1 goal is to just continue to feel like we are kind of a family or a group that’s working together toward that common goal of seeing everybody reach their best,” Patrick said. “That’s really the big thing this year is creating an atmosphere where the kids and athletes want to get better and want to encourage each other to get better.”

The Pacers opened March 30 in a tri-meet at Marysville, finishing third (160) behind Thomas Worthington (234) and the host Monarchs (200).

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

•Coach: Sean Patrick, fourth season

•Next meet: April 13 at Marion Harding

•Key athletes: Dom Boeriu, Ben Chesnes, Logan Eubanks, Blake Frisch, Logan Hummel and Orion Ward

Girls team looks to

overcome lack of depth

Coach Andy Graham said the girls track team has talent at the top of its 35-athlete roster.

“I feel like we’re going to be pretty good, but we’re not deep at all,” he said. “The guys are a little deeper, but the top talent is really good.

“The others have work to do to get there, but there’s a lot of people with potential to have us turn their names in.”

Seniors Brynn McGrail and Ally Gray and sophomore Julia Young are the top distance runners, and all are expected to compete in all distance events, Graham said.

Delaware will largely rely on a combination of senior Mckenzie Hayes, juniors Madi Diaz and Hannah Halstead and freshmen Lanosha Smith-Woods, Tania Miles and Alli Dean for its sprint and relay events.

Halstead and Gray also will compete in jumps and hurdles along with senior Rena Ouyong and sophomores Danica Davelli and Olivia Dean.

Senior Kelsie Keeder, junior Gabby Anderson and sophomore Samantha Toney will be the main competitors in the throws, with senior Becca Young competing in the pole vault.

In the opener March 30, the Pacers finished first (207) ahead of host Marysville (206) and Thomas (168).

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

•Coach: Andy Graham, 15th season

•Next meet: April 13 at Marion Harding

•Key athletes: Gabby Anderson, Danica Davelli, Madi Diaz, Ally Gray, Hannah Halstead, Mckenzie Hayes, Brynn McGrail, Lanosha Smith-Woods and Becca Young

Tennis team has

room for growth

Inheriting a younger team with only one previous varsity player, boys tennis coach Gary Hibinger said he still has a lot to work with this season.

Hibinger said the Pacers show a lot of potential, although repetition is going to be the key to improvement.

“Between not having a season last year as we were in the early stages of the COVID pandemic and the graduation of seven players last spring, this year’s varsity team will be almost entirely made up of new players,” Hibinger said. “Our young team will be relying on hard work and learning from each match as they gain confidence in themselves for this year and into the future.”

Junior Ryder Kardas, the Pacers’ only returning varsity player, is projected to compete at first singles. Sophomore Gabe Fogel will compete at second singles, while freshman Grant LaMar will compete at third singles most of the time, Hibinger said.

Senior Lucas Nogueira Balaniuc and junior Joe Molina will compete at first doubles. Hibinger said second doubles will consist of a rotation of juniors Ryne Higgins and Josh Koch and sophomore Ben Dabe.

The Pacers opened March 31 by defeating Caledonia River Valley 3-2. They lost to Big Walnut 3-2 on April 6 in OCC-Capital Division action.

“I think they’re doing very well. They just have to keep gaining match experience now,” Hibinger said.

BOYS TENNIS

•Coach: Gary Hibinger, first season

•Next match: April 12 at DeSales

•Key athletes: Ben Dabe, Gabe Fogel, Ryne Higgins, Ryder Kardas, Josh Koch, Grant LaMar, Joe Molina and Lucas Nogueira Balaniuc

