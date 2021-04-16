Delaware Hayes Roundup: Pacers boys volleyball team dealing with transition season

The Delaware Hayes boys volleyball team is thinking long term over short term this spring as it works to get back up to speed after missing last season.

“It’s more of a year to prepare for next year,” second-year coach Jacob Hackathorn said. “We’re not throwing this year away by any means, but last year we graduated seven seniors, and this year we’re only going to graduate two. So next year is really where everyone’s mindset is; this year is really getting those skills down to compete starting next year.

“That’s really our goal is that next year we’re going to be in a really good place with some really good players. This year is more so about honing in on all those skills we missed last year.”

It’s been a work in progress so far, as the Pacers were 2-4 before a match at New Albany on April 13. Delaware won 20-25, 26-24, 25-15, 25-19 against Westerville South on April 8 to open OCC-Capital Division play and defeated Reynoldsburg 25-15, 25-13, 25-20 on April 12.

“Every game there’s sparks of great play but then also the immaturity shows, and that’s where we get caught and that’s where we’ve seen trouble so far,” Hackathorn said.

“The older guys are really trying to help the younger guys move along to get to that point where we should be at this point in the season. We’re still trying to mesh the older guys to the younger guys and bring the young guys up to that maturity level that they can handle a varsity game and play with the best of them right now.”

The Pacers’ main contributors include three returnees in senior middle hitter Mike Trippier, junior libero Isaac Robinson and junior middle hitter Grant Bardon.

The rest of the Pacers’ core includes junior outside hitter Charlie Lagando, sophomore setters David Cauley and Jacob Payne, sophomore middle hitter Connor Cottrill and freshman outside hitter Jack Lenocher.

Senior defensive specialist Yomar Rivera sees time off the bench.

Boys lacrosse team

hits rough stretch

After opening March 23 with a 16-2 win over Marysville, the boys lacrosse team was 1-5 before playing at Dublin Scioto on April 13.

Those losses came against Pickerington Central, Watterson, Dublin Coffman, Worthington Kilbourne and Olentangy Liberty.

“We really had a hard five games back to back to back,” assistant coach Austen Kimbro said. “It was a really good test for us.”

Hunter Piroska and Shane Manor led the Pacers with 11 goals apiece through six games. Manor, Piroska and Cooper Heald had a team-leading three assists.

Kimbro said he and coach Anthony Sanfillipo have been emphasizing the importance of quality practice reps, “pushing the mentality of every second counts.”

Kimbro began to notice a difference following a 13-12 loss to Central on March 25.

“I think that changed the dynamic of our team,” he said. “The boys started to embrace taking every second very seriously, especially in practice, and we started to see a lot of that improvement. That’s really what we’re looking to see going forward.”

Girls lacrosse team

working to improve

The girls lacrosse team was 2-3 heading into a home game against Scioto on April 13.

Coach John Lyon said the Paces have displayed steady improvement with offensive consistency throughout the lineup. Eleven players had contributed to their 48 goals.

“Overall, we’re working every day to keep getting better,” he said.

Lyon said Lily Tope, Lindsay Wolverton and Madison Bricker have been Delaware’s scoring leaders so far.

The Pacers’ wins included a 16-10 victory over Westerville Central in their opener March 25. They also won 19-0 against Kettering Fairmont on March 27.

