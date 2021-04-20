Girls Soccer: Kathe Theisen named coach of Big Walnut Golden Eagles

Scott Gerfen

ThisWeek

Kathe Theisen has been named girls soccer coach at Big Walnut, pending school board approval, athletics director Brian Shelton announced.

Theisen would succeed Chris Allen, who was hired in March to lead the Olentangy Liberty girls program.

“We were fortunate to find a coach that has a wealth of experience coaching girls soccer,” Shelton said. “Coach Theisen has 20-plus years of coaching experience, including time at both the high school and upper club level. Coach Theisen is clearly an energetic person, and she has a passion for coaching soccer.”

Theisen spent the last four years as assistant for the Gahanna girls program.

She also coaches with the Freedom Soccer Club and spent seven years coaching with the state’s Ohio South Youth Soccer Association/U.S. Youth Soccer Olympic Development Program for high-level players.

Allen served as the Big Walnut girls coach the last three seasons, guiding the program to a 32-17-8 record that included reaching a Division II state semifinal in 2018 and winning an OCC-Capital Division title in 2019.

sports@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSports