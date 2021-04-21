Delaware police beat: April 21

ThisWeek group

The Delaware Police Department said a resident of the first block of Tabilore Loop lost $11,000 in an online scam reported at 12:48 p.m. April 8.

The resident received a message on her computer indicating her bank card had been compromised, police said. The message asked her to contact a customer-service number. The resident called the number and was convinced to send the person on the other end prepaid gift cards before realizing it was a scam.

In other Delaware police incident reports:

• An air compressor and circular saw with a combined $400 value were stolen on the 300 block of South Sandusky Street, as reported at 3:09 p.m. April 5.

• A man was arrested in connection with a residential burglary on the 600 block of Pebble Place, as reported at 7:32 p.m. April 3. Nothing was reported missing.

• A motorized weed trimmer and a backpack leaf blower were taken from a storage shed on the 300 block of Rutherford Avenue, as reported at 1:14 p.m. April 9. Value of the stolen items was not listed.

• A black bag and currency were taken from a vehicle parked on the 1200 of Houk Road, as reported at 4:38 p.m. April 10. Value of the stolen items was not listed.

• A man was charged with obstructing official business on the first block of North Sandusky Street at 1:48 p.m. April 10. He was taken to the Delaware County jail.

• An unresponsive man was charged with disorderly conduct and taken to OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital after officers responded to a call on the 200 block of West William Street at 3:06 a.m. April 11.

• Three pounds of marijuana were discovered during a traffic stop at U.S. Route 23 and state Route 315 at 3:12 a.m. April 8.

• Running shoes valued at $100 were stolen from a residence on the 400 block of Gray Owl Drive, as reported at 3:45 p.m. April 5.

• The splash pad at the veterans memorial park on the 1100 block of South Houk Road was damaged by vandals, as reported at 10:30 p.m. April 4.

Officers took reports of fraudulent unemployment claims being filed using the identity of residents of:

• The 300 block of Pecan Court, reported at 3 p.m. April 9

• The first block of Frank Street, reported at 11:04 a.m. April 5

• The 500 block of Apple Valley Circle, reported at 1:10 p.m. April 2

• The 110 block of Delaware Drive, reported at 1:31 p.m. April 2

• The 300 block of Cherry Leaf Road, reported at 2:43 p.m. April 2

Officers responded to behavioral-health incidents on:

• The first block of Georgetown Drive, reported at 11:06 a.m. April 10

• The first block of North Union Street, reported at 6:48 p.m. April 4

• The 200 block of Kerry Park Circle, reported at 3:06 a.m. April 4. A person was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

– Paul Comstock/ThisWeek