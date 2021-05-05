Delaware police beat: May 5

ThisWeek group

The Delaware Police Department said a large quantity of copper wire, with an estimated value of $3,000, had been stolen from a cellular phone tower on the 1300 block of Troy Road, as reported at 6:30 p.m. April 20.

In other Delaware police incident reports:

• A Logan County resident reported she had found a home for rent in Delaware on an online home-renting site. She contacted the alleged homeowner via the online site and agreed to rent the home, she said. The renter sent a $1,500 deposit to the alleged owner/landlord. When she attempted to finalize the deal, she learned the actual ownership did not match the names of the individuals receiving the money. The incident was reported at noon April 20.

• Cash totaling $6 and clothing valued at $25 were stolen on the 200 block of Park Avenue, as reported at 9:54 a.m. April 22.

• The identity of a resident of the first block of Water's Edge Circle was used to file a fraudulent claim for unemployment benefits, as reported at 2:34 p.m. April 22.

• The identity of a resident of the 200 block of Tudor Drive was used to file a fraudulent claim for unemployment benefits, as reported at 5:35 p.m. April 21.

• A person was charged with criminal trespass and taken to the Delaware County jail on the first block of North Sandusky Street at 6:01 a.m. April 21.

• A folding knife valued at $9 was stolen on the first block of Parker Street, as reported at 10:06 a.m. April 21.

• A motorist wanted on two warrants issued in Missouri was apprehended during a traffic stop at Washington and Winter streets at 12:43 p.m. April 21.

• Custom cooking utensils valued at $700 were stolen from a residence on the 600 block of Lismore Drive, as reported at 1:40 p.m. April 21.

• Items including clothing and a phone, with a combined value of $1,318, were stolen on the 700 block of Fern Drive, as reported at 1:38 p.m. April 21.

– Paul Comstock/ThisWeek