Delaware police beat: May 12

• The Delaware Police Department said a 2009 car valued at $5,000 was stolen on the 100 block of Equestrian Way, as reported at 10:40 a.m. April 23.

• Officers were called to a residence on the 200 block of Rock Creek Drive on a report of a burglary in progress at midnight May 2. The resident said she heard glass break and her dog became agitated. Officers found a broken window at the rear of the home, with no indication anyone had gained entry.

• A residence on the first block of Tabilor Loop was vandalized with spray paint, as reported at 5:35 p.m. May 1.

• The identify of a resident of the 100 block of Crafton Court was used to fraudulently open a credit-card account that amassed a balance due of $942, as reported at 4:14 p.m. April 30.

• The identity of a resident of the 2200 block of Dates Street was used to file a fraudulent claim for unemployment benefits, as reported at 12:51 p.m. April 28.

• The identity of a resident of the 900 block of Farmington Lane was used to file a fraudulent claim for unemployment benefits, as reported at 7 p.m. April 26.

• A woman was taken to the Delaware County jail after drugs and stolen property valued at more than $1,000 allegedly were found during a traffic stop on U.S. Route 42 near U.S. Route 23 at 12:18 a.m. April 26.

• Someone broke into a business on the100 block of Lake Street, stealing an undetermined amount of money in an incident reported at 11:21 a.m. April 26.

• Construction materials valued at $2,752 were stolen on the first block of South Liberty Street, as reported at 6:37 p.m. April 26.

• Thefts from multiple parked vehicles were reported at 5:58 a.m. April 23 on the 200 block of Saddlebrook Court.

People were taken to OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital in behavioral-health incidents on the:

• 100 block of Park Avenue, reported at 12:12 a.m. May 1.

• 110 block of West William Street, reported at 6:06 p.m. May 1.

• 200 block of Hayes Street, reported at 10:27 a.m. April 30.

• 100 block of South Sandusky Street, reported at 8:27 p.m. April 30.

• 200 block of Cheshire Street, reported at 3:18 p.m. April 27.

