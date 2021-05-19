Delaware Hayes Roundup: Pacers boys tennis squad takes leap forward

Coach Gary Hibinger likes what the Delaware Hayes boys tennis team accomplished after entering the season with only one returning varsity player.

The Pacers finished 9-8 with a 3-2 loss to Reynoldsburg on May 17.

Delaware competed in a Division I sectional May 13 and 15 at Pickerington Central. While no one advanced to district, the Pacers left with six wins and five losses.

“I’m really proud of them,” Hibinger said. “I think we came through really well. We’ve come a long way from where we started the season. Our doubles teams started to jell, and we found our singles lineup. And they gained confidence gradually throughout the season.”

In singles at sectional, freshman Grant LaMar advanced to a quarterfinal by defeating Walnut Ridge’s Suzanne Ly and Marion Harding’s Alexander Lisiecki. Junior Joe Molina advanced to the second round with a victory over Harding’s Asa Deeren.

In doubles, sophomore Gabe Fogle and junior Ryder Kardas advanced to a quarterfinal with victories over Mount Vernon’s Brian Sabula and Alex Buehrer and Harding’s Evan Bonsel and Zane Menzie.

Also in doubles, sophomore Ben Dabe and senior Lucas Nogueira Balaniuc advanced to the second round with a victory over Worthington Kilbourne’s Nate Plant and Joey English.

Kardas was the Pacers’ only returning varsity player and only Nogueira Balaniuc will be lost to graduation. With a j.v. team consisting mostly of freshmen, Hibinger said the Pacers are “set up really well for the next year and the next few years.”

Softball squad

reaches district final

The sixth-seeded softball team played at third-seeded Mount Vernon on May 19 in a Division I district final.

The Pacers defeated visiting and 32nd-seeded Licking Heights 8-5 on May 12 and beat visiting and 26th-seeded Newark 7-6 in a district semifinal May 17.

Myaih Cloud went 3-for-4 with two runs and four RBI against Newark, and Lauren Tompkins went 3-for-4 with two runs.

The Delaware-Mount Vernon winner played Hilliard Darby or Pickerington Central in a regional semifinal May 26. The regional final is May 29.

Track teams vie

at league meet

The girls track and field team finished third (87.4) behind champion Big Walnut (144.4) and the boys team finished seventh (49) behind champion Canal Winchester (174) in the OCC-Capital meet that concluded May 15 at Westerville North.

For the girls, Gabby Anderson and Samantha Toney finished first (33 feet, 10 3/4 inches) and second (32-6), respectively, in the shot put. Toney also finished third in the discus with a personal-record 97-11.

McKenzie Hayes finished second in the 100 meters in a personal-best 12.94 seconds, and Hannah Halstead finished second in the long jump (15-2 1/2).

The 400 relay of Hayes, Halstead, Madi Diaz and Taylor Brown finished second (51.59). Those four also finished third in the 800 relay (1:49.71).

For the boys, Brady Williams placed first in the pole vault with a personal-record effort of 12-8.

Orion Ward placed second in the long jump (20-6 1/2) and third in the 100 (10.96) and 200 (21.72).

The Pacers then competed in the Division I district meet, which concluded May 22 at Darby. The top four finishers in each event advanced to the regional May 26 and 28 at Pickerington North.

sborgna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSteve

BOYS TENNIS

•Record: 9-8 overall

•OCC-Capital standings: Dublin Scioto (7-0), Westerville North and Worthington Kilbourne (5-2), Big Walnut (4-3), Delaware and Westerville South (3-4), Canal Winchester (1-6), Franklin Heights (0-7)

•Senior lost: Lucas Nogueira Balaniuc

•Key returnees: Ben Dabe, Gabe Fogle, Ryder Kardas, Grant LaMar and Joe Molina