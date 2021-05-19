Delaware library announces extended hours starting June 1

From staff reports

The Delaware County District Library announced May 19 that all locations will extend hours beginning June 1.

Following the orders announced by Gov. Mike DeWine, facial coverings no longer will be required June 2; however, current mask protocols will remain in effect until that date. Those requirements include facial coverings for all individuals older than age 2 who do not otherwise have a medical exemption.

Beginning June 1, hours for all in-person, drive-thru and curbside services will be 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. All libraries are closed Sundays, and the Ostrander branch also is closed Mondays.

Curbside pickup is available at the Delaware, Ostrander and Powell branches, and a drive-thru window is available at the Orange branch.

Also June 1, the Walker Studio at the main library will operate 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.

“We will continue to evaluate our hours of operation to see what makes sense for our public needs and staff time,” library director George Needham said. “We plan to use all the information at our disposal, like door counts, circulation transactions and reference interactions, to continue this conversation in a way that is beneficial to our patrons.”

