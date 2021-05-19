Delaware Police Beat: May 20

ThisWeek group

The Delaware Police Department said a motorist drove away from a traffic stop on the 1700 block of Columbus Pike at 11:43 p.m. May 11.

The driver then was apprehended and taken to the Delaware County Jail, charged with failure to comply, obstructing official business and traffic offenses.

In other Delaware police incident reports:

• Officers responded to a behavioral health incident on the first block of Spring Lake Court, reported at 11:08 a.m. May 15.

• A person was arrested for switching price tags at a business on the 1300 block of Sunbury Road, reported at 9:49 a.m. May 14.

• A person was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital when officers responded to a behavioral health incident on the 1100 block of Columbus Pike, reported at 4:21 a.m. May 12.

• A bicycle was stolen on the 100 block of East Central Avenue, reported at 4:49 p.m. May 12.

• A person was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital when officers responded to a behavioral health incident on the 800 block of Bowtown Road, reported at 1:44 p.m. May 11.

• A person was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital when officers responded to a behavioral health incident on the first block of New Market Drive, reported at 9:12 a.m. May 10.

• A person was found in possession of methamphetamine and taken to Delaware County Jail when officers responded to a reported assault on the first block of Ohio Street at 12:16 a.m. May 9.

• Loss totaled $360 when cash and a Galaxy A8 tablet were stolen from a vehicle on the 100 block of East Central Avenue, reported at 1:25 p.m. May 9.

• Narcotics were discovered when officers responded to a theft reported on the 1300 block of Sunbury Road at 4:30 p.m. May 9.

--Paul Comstock/ThisWeek