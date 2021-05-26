Delaware County hazmat drill slated June 14

Paul Comstock

Delaware County emergency personnel and first responders will gather the morning of June 14 for a hazardous-materials spill training drill on the recently completed Home Road extension, which runs near Graphics Way, east of U.S. Route 23 in Orange Township.

County communications director Jane Hawes said the Delaware County Local Emergency Planning Committee will conduct the drill as if it were a real disaster event.

"Conducting these drills is an important part of maintaining preparedness, and we are excited to get back to doing them (in real life) and not just virtually. It is worth noting that while many counties in Ohio are opting not to hold such drills this year, Delaware County will continue safely with this important preparedness activity," Hawes said.

The drill site is at the eastern terminus of the Home Road extension, Hawes said, and the event is expected to run from about 9 a.m. to noon.

During a similar event in 2019, Delaware County Emergency Management director Sean Miller said hazardous materials pass through Delaware County every day, by road and rail.

The most common hazmat spills are petroleum products, he said, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, motor oil and hydraulic fluid.

But a variety of potentially dangerous industrial and agricultural materials regularly travels through the county, as well, he said.

Spills can occur along roadways, he said, but also inside buildings, particularly manufacturing facilities.

That "underscores the importance of these sorts of drills to maintain efficiency with response procedures and also some of the equipment that's used," Miller said.

