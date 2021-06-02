Delaware Hayes Roundup: Pacers baseball team displayed late-season improvement

The Delaware Hayes baseball team found better results in the latter half of the season and began playing with more consistency in May, according to coach Ryan Montgomery.

Delaware started 2-7, but Montgomery said the Pacers began to turn things around after that as they went on to finish 7-17 overall. They went 3-11 in the OCC-Capital Division, finishing seventh behind champion Westerville South (12-2).

In the Division I district tournament, the 40th-seeded Pacers lost 7-1 at 24th-seeded and league rival Worthington Kilbourne in the first round May 17.

“Our hitting really came along at the end of the year,” Montgomery said. “As a team we were hitting the ball much better. Defensively, we started playing a lot better, too.”

The Pacers hit just .229 as a team, but junior infielder Austin Dowell batted .333 with 19 hits and 15 RBI to lead the way. Senior infielder Devon Pounds hit .325 with 26 hits and 11 RBI, and freshman infielder Bryden Decaminada hit .277 with 18 hits and eight RBI.

Montgomery said the Pacers will look for further improvements from their pitching staff entering next season. Senior Matt McGeath had a 3.45 ERA with 21 strikeouts and a 3-5 record in 46 2/3 innings, and Pounds had a 1.34 ERA with nine strikeouts as he went 2-0 in 15 2/3 innings.

“Hopefully our pitching continues to progress, and those guys that got their first varsity innings this year for us kind of see what it takes to be a No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 guy that can have three solid pitches and keep another team off-balance and have success next year for us,” Montgomery said.

Pounds received second-team all-league and honorable mention all-district honors. Senior outfielder Drew Williams was special mention all-league and Dowell was honorable mention.

Boys lacrosse team

drops tourney opener

The fifth-seeded boys lacrosse team lost 10-9 in overtime to 13th-seeded Avon in the second round of the Division I, Region 1 tournament May 18 to finish 8-9 overall.

“We didn’t finish the season the way we wanted to, everyone will tell you that,” coach Anthony Sanfillipo said. “We definitely did not play our best game against Avon, but kudos to Avon. They played a really hard game and flustered us halfway through the game and we just really couldn’t recover.

“But like I told all the seniors after that game, that game did not define us. Realistically they’re leaving the program in a better spot than when they got to Hayes, and that’s all I can ask from a senior class. (It was) not the ending we wanted, but definitely a successful season.”

While the Pacers finished a game shy of .500, they went 4-1 in the OCC-Capital to finish second behind Kilbourne (5-0).

“Our record didn’t show how good we were, but these kids battled against a really hard schedule,” Sanfillipo said. “I’m really proud of the season that we had and the adversity we faced.”

With 11 players lost to graduation, the Pacers anticipate that expected returnees such as junior midfielders Andre Agriesti, Toby Bohrer and Eli Watts, junior long-stick midfielder Aiden Boeriu, sophomore midfielder Devin Halliday, sophomore attacker Cooper Heald and junior defender Lucas McKeen will help fill the void.

Senior attacker Hunter Piroska and senior defender Clay Knight were named first-team all-league and honorable mention all-region. Senior midfielder Ty Gillman and senior attacker Shane Manor were second-team all-league, and senior goalie Josh Sumner was honorable mention.

Ward qualifies for

state track meet

Orion Ward qualified for the Division I boys state track and field meet in the 100 meters and long jump with top-four finishes in the regional meet that concluded May 28 at Pickerington North. He also earned an at-large state berth in the 200.

State was held June 4 and 5 at Hilliard Darby.

Ward placed third in the long jump (23 feet), fourth in the 100 (10.79 seconds) and fifth in the 200 (21.95) at regional as the Pacers finished 15th (15) behind champion Darby (68).

For the girls team, which did not score, Samantha Toney placed 10th in shot put (31-10) and the 400 relay of Hannah Halstead, McKenzie Hayes, Madi Diaz and Taylor Brown finished 11th (50.46).

BASEBALL

•Record: 7-17 overall

•OCC-Capital standings: Westerville South (12-2), Canal Winchester (11-3), Worthington Kilbourne (9-5), Dublin Scioto (8-6), Big Walnut (6-6) Westerville North (5-7), Delaware (3-11), Franklin Heights (0-14)

•Seniors lost: Aaron Cross, Austin Belote, Cade Keeler, Matt McGeath, Devon Pounds, Nick Wildman and Drew Williams

•Key returnees: Bryden Decaminada, Austin Dowell, Brennan Green and Bryan Skedell

•Postseason: Lost to Kilbourne 7-1 in first round of Division I district tournament

BOYS LACROSSE

•Record: 8-9 overall

•OCC-Capital standings: Kilbourne (5-0), Delaware (4-1), Big Walnut, North and South (all 2-3), Scioto (0-5)

•Seniors lost: Randal Burton, Aidan Gatenbee, Ty Gillman, Andrew Houck, Clay Knight, Shane Manor, Brendan Palmquist, Hunter Piroska, Sam Shumacher, Joshua Sumner and Robert Wolf

•Key returnees: Andre Agriesti, Aiden Boeriu, Toby Bohrer, Devin Halliday, Cooper Heald, Lucas McKeen and Eli Watts

•Postseason: Lost to Avon 10-9 (OT) in second round of Division I, Region 1 tournament