Delaware police beat: June 2

ThisWeek group

The Delaware Police Department said two DVD players, worth a combined $1,712, were stolen at a business on the 300 block of London Road, as reported at 10:48 a.m. May 25.

In other Delaware police incident reports:

• Officers responded to a behavioral-health incident on the 2200 block of Bruce Road, as reported at 1:35 p.m. May 27.

• Officers responded to a behavioral-health incident on the first block of Columbus Avenue, as reported at 8:17 p.m. May 27.

• Officers took a report for criminal damaging after someone damaged drywall at the Delaware Justice Center, 70 N. Union St., as reported at 2:47 p.m. May 27.

• Two people were taken to OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital after officers responded to a behavioral-health incident on the 700 block of Fern Drive, as reported at 1:58 a.m. May 26.

• Narcotics were found when officers responded to a report on the 300 block of Chelsea Street, as reported at 11:22 a.m. May 26.

• Officers found a controlled substance when they responded to a suspicious vehicle on the 100 block of Park Avenue, as reported at 7:03 p.m. May 26.

• A person was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital after officers responded to a behavioral-health incident on the first block of Parker Street, as reported at 9:36 p.m. May 26.

• A person was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital after officers responded to a behavioral-health incident on the 1200 block of Rivercrest Drive, as reported at 3:56 p.m. May 25.

• Police issued a woman a summons for obstructing official business during a traffic stop at U.S. Routes 23 and 42 at 12:30 a.m. May 25.

• A break-in occurred at a business on the 100 block of West William Street, as reported at 7:59 a.m. May 25.

• A person was issued a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at U.S. Route 23 and state Route 315 at 3 a.m. May 24.

• A woman was arrested after police responded to a reported assault on the first block of East Central Avenue, as reported at 12:45 p.m. May 24.

• A person was treated at the scene for a drug overdose on the first block of Branch Street, as reported at 1:30 p.m. May 24.

– Paul Comstock/ThisWeek