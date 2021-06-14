Delaware County: Hazmat drill provides acid test for area's first responders

Paul Comstock

First responders in Delaware County don't encounter hazardous-material spills often, but they work to stay prepared just in case one occurs.

One example of that preparedness was a morning-long live action drill June 14 at the end of the Home Road Extension east of U.S. Route 23 in Lewis Center.

The drill scenario was a traffic accident that caused a tanker truck to leak hydrofluoric acid, a highly corrosive and toxic liquid. It can cause dangerous burns through contact or by being inhaled.

The event included 11 fire departments on the scene, "evacuation" of nearby residences, volunteers portraying hazmat victims and press briefings as the event unfolded in real time.

The drill was coordinated by Delaware County’s Local Emergency Planning Committee, an interagency group of first responders, industry representatives and other local partners.

Sean Miller, director of the Delaware County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (EMA), said the event was a return to in-person preparedness exercises, which were suspended during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic last year.

In addition to firefighters at the scene, the county EMA staffed an emergency operations center at its headquarters, 10 Court St., to support the operations, he said.

Two representatives of the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, with the Ohio Department of Public Safety, monitored the drill.

"I think everybody did an excellent job today,” said Brody Davis, an emergency-management specialist with the state EMA. “There was a lot of good teamwork and everybody worked together to accomplish one goal. I think it's a good thing for Delaware County and the state of Ohio for everybody to work like that."

Daniel Endrizzi, also with the state EMA, said the county's fire departments are "a very strong professional organization that does a great job in their training aspects.”

“The work together well with outside agencies, as well as mutual aid,” he said. “The county emergency-operations center and emergency-management system, there's a very strong partnership there."

The event began with first responders finding the tanker truck after it had been rear-ended by a van, with at least one victim crawling toward them when they arrived.

One of the volunteers portraying the victims was Yvonne Strassmann of Delaware.

"We've been told to play it up and act, so I get to go drool somewhere," she said, explaining that excessive drooling was one symptom of exposure to the acid.

Strassmann said she has portrayed a victim in other local disaster drills, getting involved after completing the Delaware County EMS citizens academy.

The mock hazmat spill had mock casualties – one dead, one hospitalized in unknown condition and four others injured who might have walked to the nearby OhioHealth Delaware Medical Campus, where they were "treated."

Like a real-life event, such details took time to emerge.

Delaware County communications assistant Marisa Stith gave news reporters several briefings when the extent of casualties was still unknown.

Looking like astronauts in a 1950s movie, firefighters covered head to toe in hazmat gear stopped the truck’s acid leak and worked to minimize the amount of the material that entered a storm drain.

Lt. Joe Line of the Orange Township Fire Department said the wind direction in the scenario was different from the actual wind direction at the scene. That resulted in the arriving "entry team" and a decontamination unit ending up on different roads.

The mix-up has real-life applications regardless, he said, because shifting winds could cause the same thing to happen during a real hazmat spill.

Orange Township fire Chief Nathan McNeil said the departments met their objectives despite that confusion.

The goal, he said, was to "see how we all work together. ... We all did an awesome job."

Like a real hazmat spill, the first goal is to assist the injured, said Harlem Township Fire Department Chief Chris Caito.

"Life safety is issue No. 1, no matter what we have to do," he said.

That involves what Caito called a "line of sight" response. If firefighters see injured, they move directly to reach and remove them from danger.

Firefighters' turnout gear and breathing equipment protect them from many hazardous materials, he said, and can be decontaminated at the scene of a spill, using such options as soap and water or vacuums equipped with filters.

Also on the scene were members of Box 15, a nonprofit organization founded in 1947, covering Delaware, Franklin and Fairfield counties.

Box 15 member Joseph O'Brien said the group shows up at real emergencies and preparedness drills to help firefighters with unfavorable weather – providing drinks and cold towels in hot weather and coffee and other hot drinks in cold weather.

The objective is to help firefighters keep working efficiently despite weather conditions, he said.

The group appeared at the scene of 150 emergencies and drills in 2020 and 149 in 2019, O'Brien said.

Volunteering for the group requires training and commitment, he said, with only 23 volunteers participating in the three-county area. The unit will respond to emergencies at any time on any day of the year, he said.

The group's website is box15.org.

Also participating in the drill were students from the Delaware Area Career Center's firefighting program and representatives from OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital, as well as other OhioHealth and Mount Carmel hospitals, said county communications director Jane Hawes.

