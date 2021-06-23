Delaware County: COVID cases down, but delta variant concerning, health commissioner says

Paul Comstock

ThisWeek

The COVID-19 coronavirus is down but not out in Delaware County, said Delaware Public Health District commissioner Shelia Hiddleson.

On one hand, the Ohio Department of Health reported June 21 that 61.2% of the county's population – 128,020 people – had received at least one vaccination shot.

Even better, Hiddleson said, among Delaware County residents over age 20 – who are deemed more likely than children to contract the virus – 74% have been vaccinated as of June 11.

"Herd immunity" is roughly defined as 70% of the population being immune to a disease, she said.

The vaccination rate among Delaware County adults "is an amazing number, and our community is to be commended for caring so much about one another and caring so much for their family and friends that they've taken the time to search out that vaccine and get it," Hiddleson said.

Also June 21, the ODH reported that 5.5 million Ohioans had received at least one vaccination shot.

For each bracket over age 60 statewide, at least 70% had started vaccination, the ODH said. For those in their 40s, the rate was 52.6%, and for those in their 50s, it was 60.1%.

On the other hand, Delaware County had 57 confirmed, probable or suspected COVID-19 cases as of June 11, health department statistics show.

Among the 57 cases, 63% were male and 37% female, the health department said. Their ages ranged from 7 to 89, and the median age was 29.

Across the state, ODH said 166 new confirmed, probable or suspected cases had been reported in the 24 hours preceding June 21.

Another development, Hiddleson said, is the delta-variant virus causing COVID-19 that has more severe symptoms is in Ohio. Routine tests don't identify the delta variant specifically, with diagnoses likely taking place in hospitals, she said.

It has become a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "variant of concern."

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines seem effective against the delta-variant virus, Hiddleson said.

On Jan. 30, 2020, the health district created an incident command structure to address COVID-19, she said. The health district for years had been refining plans – including mass vaccinations – in the event of a pandemic, she said.

On June 11, she said, "We're starting to demobilize right now. Pretty soon, most of our staff will be back to their normal duties."

Although the caseload is much smaller than it was last December, the district will continue its COVID-19-related operations, including contact tracing, she said.

One difference, she said, is that as of May 1, the ODH stopped providing local health districts federal funds to help cover contact tracing.

That move irked Delaware City Council member Lisa Keller, who sent a letter of protest to the ODH.

"It is particularly distressing our local health district would have funding removed while ODH is giving away $5 million in a lottery" designed to motivate people to get vaccinated, she told fellow council members.

"Right now, because the numbers are low, I'm able to absorb (contract-tracing costs) in my general revenue fund," Hiddleson said. "Those are still COVID expenses, and by the dollars that are being given by the federal government to help us all with COVID expenses, they should be allowable expenses, but (ODH) made that decision not to allow local health districts to do that anymore, which is not correct. That is wrong, but it is the reality.”

Hiddleson said the ODH and all local health districts in Ohio plan to prepare after-action reports to assess their response to the pandemic.

"Anytime that we go into an incident command structure, we do an after-action report as we come out," she said. "We'll talk about what went well, what could we have done better. Of those things that we could have done better, what are the things that we would need in order to be able to do those better?"

Room for improvement exists in the way the state tracked COVID-19-related data, she said.

One example, she said, was the 300 faxes a day the health district was receiving from laboratories at the height of the COVID-19 surge.

It would have been better, she said, if the labs' statistics could have been automatically loaded into a state database.

Also, she said, the state's immunization database wasn't integrated into the general database used by all of Ohio's local health districts.

Such inefficiencies made it more difficult to track the virus' progress, with "our staff (spending) extraordinary amounts of time putting the data from a laboratory into the state database.”

“There's no reason – if we had a more robust system – that all these laboratories couldn't have been putting that data in directly," Hiddleson said.

The Ohio Legislature, she said, recently removed $6 million for the state's health systems from the state budget.

If another pandemic develops in future years, "that would be very, very sad if we're not able to build upon the lessons we've learned through this," Hiddleson said.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews