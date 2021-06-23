Independence Day: Delaware's July 4 plans include parade, Central Ohio Symphony, fireworks

Paul Comstock

One of Delaware city's biggest annual events is returning after being canceled by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

The city's annual Independence Day celebration will return July 4, with a parade at 3 p.m., a Central Ohio Symphony outdoor concert at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks following the concert.

“It’s time to bring the community together in celebration,” said Mayor Carolyn Kay Riggle. “And I can’t think of a better time to do it than on the Fourth of July.”

“We’re excited to be back,” said Warren W. Hyer, executive director of the symphony. “Our musicians are ready to go. For many of them, this will be their first performance before a live audience since March 2020.”

Last year's celebration was canceled when Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced extended restrictions limiting public gatherings to 10 people or fewer because of concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

City communications director Lee Yoakum has said Delaware’s concert and fireworks annually draw more than 25,000 people downtown and to the Ohio Wesleyan University campus area.

Delaware Public Health District commissioner Shelia Hiddleson on June 11 said that among Delaware County residents over age 20 – who are deemed more likely than children to contract the virus – 74% have been vaccinated against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

"Herd immunity" is roughly defined as 70% of the population being immune to a disease, she said.

The fireworks will launch from the traditional location at the city’s Cherry Street property, with viewing along Henry Street, Sandusky Street and the Ohio Wesleyan University athletics practice fields.

Hyer said 2020 was the first time in 35 years that the orchestra could not perform on July 4.

This year, conductor Jaime Morales-Matos will direct the orchestra in Phillips Glen, behind Gray Chapel on the Sandusky Street main campus of Ohio Wesleyan University, just one block south of downtown Delaware. Delaware City Schools Superintendent Heidi Kegley will be the evening’s host.

"We thought this concert would be a great opportunity to honor the teachers, families and students throughout the county who worked hard in a year with many challenges," Hyer said.

Bella Bosco will be the solo vocalist for the concert. Bosco, a junior obtaining a bachelor's degree in musical theater at Western Connecticut State University, has performed with the orchestra before.

Lawn seating is free. The symphony is providing limited reserved chair seating in front of the stage for $10. Tickets are available online at centralohiosymphony.org, at the symphony office at 24 E. Winter Street in downtown Delaware and at the concert if seats still are available. The office is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

