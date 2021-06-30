Delaware City Schools: Most renovations on schedule, facilities director tells board

Paul Comstock

ThisWeek

An update on the Delaware City Schools’ wide-ranging upgrades at its school buildings was a topic during the school board’s June 21 meeting.

Jason Sherman, the district's director of facilities and transportation, described recently completed projects and some challenges created by supply-chain issues.

The work was funded by a bond issue voters had approved in May 2019.

At the time, district officials said the bond issue would allow the district to transfer payments from older, retiring bonds to the new bond issue, leaving property-tax bills unaffected.

The projects included an addition at Carlisle Elementary School, as needed to accommodate a more secure entrance to the building.

The goal is to force visitors to enter an office area as a security measure at all district buildings.

That Carlisle office area was completed after spring break, Sherman told the board.

"While not yet fully operational, that flow is so much better with a secure office entry," he said.

The building staff was moving in and things were working out well, he said.

Dempsey is one school where additional whiteboards were scheduled to be installed, but suppliers are having trouble meeting demand.

Sherman and Superintendent Heidi Kegley said the district has a contingency plan of using some whiteboards that are being held as spares and is seeking help from the contractor in finding new boards while waiting for the scheduled purchases arrive. That delivery might not occur until October, though, Sherman said.

One of the biggest project sites has been Schultz Elementary School, scheduled for new classroom space, a multipurpose art room, an expanded kitchen and a new bus loop south of the building.

That work is on schedule, Sherman told the board, with some of the new classrooms occupied after spring break.

The bus loop also is ready to be paved, he said.

Roof work at the school has hit a snag, he said.

The district ordered a type of roof decking that would allow adequate air flow, but the manufacturer discontinued that product and temporarily discontinued shingles the district needs.

"We really are left with no other choice except wait" until the needed materials are available, he said.

The contractor will help the district by providing temporary repairs as an expedient, Sherman said.

Another element of the districtwide renovations are playground improvements at Carlisle, Conger, Schultz, Smith and Woodward elementary schools, he said.

Although the playgrounds meet all Americans with Disabilities Act standards, the district plans to go the extra mile with additional ADA-compliant playground devices, he said.

That will occur at all the elementary schools as finances permit, he added.

"It's really for the kids. Something I'm excited about. ... Everything we do is for the kids, even playgrounds. They truly are for the kids," Sherman said.

A number of other upgrades continue at additional buildings, he said.

They include HVAC repair at several buildings, paving of some areas, roofing work at the Willis Educational Center and replacement of old chalkboards at Hayes High School.

One issue for many construction projects nationwide has been the skyrocketing costs of building materials.

Even so, Jennifer Ruhe, the district's public-information officer, said the budget thus far remains "intact" and no major changes have been needed.

No major changes are planned in school transportation this coming fall, Sherman said, but the district is working to alleviate anticipated bus driver shortages.

Recruitment and training of drivers, he said, always is ongoing.

