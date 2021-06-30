ODNR's new Delaware Wildlife Area Shooting Range staying busy, supervisor says

Paul Comstock

After more than three years of silence, the rattle of gunfire once again echoes in the woods five days a week at the Ohio Department of Natural Resources' public shooting range in Delaware County.

The Delaware Wildlife Area Shooting Range is just east of the former range location on state Route 229, east of U.S. Route 23 and north of Delaware State Park, and is part of the Delaware Wildlife Area.

The old range was closed in 2017 with the goal of replacing it with the new, larger facility.

The new range was opened in December, and everyone loves it, said range supervisor Matt Neumeier.

"The reaction overall has been 100% positive,” he said. “A lot of the people who used the old range can't believe it when they show up for the first time. I've had a lot of positive reaction – ‘I can't believe it,' 'This is unbelievable,' 'Thank you.' – I get a lot of thank-yous."

Compared to the old range, the new range has more amenities and is much larger, he said. In fact, it's the largest public shooting range in the state, he said, and operates from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

The old range had six lanes that allowed shooting at targets up to 100 yards away, as well as a shorter pistol range, he said.

The new range has 36 shooting positions at 100 yards and 24 at 25 yards, as well as 36 lanes at a 50-foot pistol range. The site also has three archery ranges and six clay-target stations for shotguns, Neumeier said.

Unlike the old range, pistol and rifle shooters now are under roof and stand on concrete, he said.

Also, the new site has a large building for educational purposes that could be scheduled for use by private or public groups, Neumeier said.

The cost of the new range – estimated earlier at $9 million – was covered by collections of the federal excise tax on guns and ammunition, he said.

"I would say the main reason we build these is to give Ohio's hunters and recreational shooters a place to shoot. The range was paid for with ... the excise tax,” he said. “We're paying back the hunters and shooters of Ohio by investing those excise tax dollars and giving back to them.

"Firearm sales and ammunition sales are very, very high right now, which means excise tax dollars are very high right now," he said.

But high demand often results in short supply.

According to a June 1 story on the American Rifleman website at americanrifleman.org, ammunition remains scarce. It pointed to market research conducted by Southwick Associates, indicating last year’s demand for ammunition – that drained inventories and kept many shelves empty – will remain strong well into this year.

Rob Southwick, president of Southwick Associates, told the magazine he expects demand to soften but said the combination of frenzied purchases and empty shelves often fuels further increases in demand.

On higher, drier ground

One problem with the old range is that it sat on lower ground than the current site and flooded roughly twice a year, said Eric Postell, Ohio Division of Wildlife outdoor-education program manager.

He earlier said the old range was in an area that had been used to contain water when the Delaware Dam, managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, reduces the flow of the Olentangy River to prevent more destructive flooding downstream.

Admission to the new range requires a $5 daily pass or a $24 annual pass for those ages 18 and older. Either may be purchased at any site that sells Ohio hunting and fishing licenses, Neumeier said.

Additionally, anyone buying a hunting license also may buy an annual range pass at the same time for a total of $29, he said. A resident's annual hunting license costs $19 by itself.

The range passes may be used at any ODNR paid range in the state, Neumeier said.

The old range had one employee at the site, working in a small hut checking range passes, he said.

Also at the old range, shooters mutually agreed on when to call a ceasefire to place, remove or check targets. Shooters would unload their guns and stay behind a rope during the ceasefires.

The system worked, Neumeier said, because the shooters were consistently conscientious and safety-minded.

The same system is in use at the new range, when the number of shooters is fairly small, he said.

One distinction is the current range now has at least three employees on site, and they watch what's going on – either by line of sight or via high-definition cameras that cover every area of the complex, Neumeier said.

"When things get busy, when things start getting to capacity, or we see a large number of shooters on a single range, we will go down and help with the ceasefires. And if it gets really busy, like if every bench was occupied, we would call and facilitate all ceasefires," he said.

That has occurred several time since the new range opened, he said. Shooters stand behind a yellow line during ceasefires at the new range.

The new range provides shooters with target stands, a convenience not available at the old range, he said.

Shooters tape or staple their paper targets to the stands and carry them onto the range during ceasefires, placing the stands' legs in plastic pipes in the ground, he said.

Several shooting lanes at the 100-yard range also have spots where stands can be placed 50 or 75 yards from the shooters, he said.

Those shorter-range spots have proven more popular than expected, Neumeier said. As a result, he said, ODNR will install plastic pipe to let the shorter ranges be used at all lanes of the 100-yard range.

Yet another change at the new range is that shooters are asked to stop at the range master’s building when they leave to report how many rounds they had fired. That step is needed, Neumeier said, because sooner or later, the range's earthen backstops have to be cleared of lead bullets. Keeping track of the rounds fired will help ODNR decide when the cleaning is needed.

Added archery range

The addition of archery ranges at the complex means that an existing archery range, which stood for decades on Prospect-Mount Vernon Road, in the northeast corner of the wildlife area in southern Morrow County, has been decommissioned, Neumeier said. The site and surrounding woods will continue to be a public hunting area, he said.

The old archery range had no staff, he said, and littering and vandalism were problematic.

Those visiting the new archery ranges won't be required to check in at the range master’s building, Neumeier said, but "I always appreciate it when they do."

Those using the archery ranges will be under observation by the cameras and can expect visits from the range staff, he said.

Staffers will mingle with all shooters to make their presence known, he said.

Compared to the old archery range, the new ranges are as lavish as the firearms lanes, Neumeier said.

The new ranges include a handicap-accessible elevated stand with targets at different ranges and an archery trail with 14 targets at ranges from 10 to 60 yards. The old archery range had neither, Neumeier said. Both are on the complex's west side.

On the east side of the complex sit archery targets set at fixed ranges from 20 to 90 meters, he said.

The complex's educational and meeting building recently has been used when the Liberty Township Conservation Club held a youth archery event and when the Delaware Public Health District held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, Neumeier said.

The pandemic thus far has limited use of the building, he said, but he expects it to host events frequently by late summer.

Neumeier said the firearms lanes have averaged 350 to 400 shooters a week, a number he expects to skyrocket before fall.

"Traditionally, our range usage really picks up in August and September, when everyone is getting ready for the hunting seasons," he said.

