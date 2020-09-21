Dublin: Tools, generator stolen from construction site

Staff Writer

ThisWeek group

Nearly $7,000 in property was reported stolen from a construction site at 6:10 a.m. Sept. 8 on the 5900 block of Perimeter Drive.

According to Dublin Police Department incident reports, stolen property included tools, a generator and a light stand worth a combined total of $6,954.50.

In other recent Dublin police incident reports:

* Tires and rims worth $4,082.74 were reported stolen at 11:11 a.m. Sept. 9 in a parking lot on the 6700 block of Sawmill Road.

* Vandalism was reported at 7:45 a.m. Sept. 8 at a construction site located on the 6500 block of Shier Rings Road.

* A sign in support of President Donald Trump was reported stolen at 3:48 a.m. Sept. 7 from a yard on the 6500 block of Strathern Court.

* A 40-year-old man was charged with domestic violence--simple assault Sept. 6 on the 3800 block of Carberry Drive.

* A 36-year-old man was charged with domestic violence--menacing or intimidation Sept. 5 on the 6500 block of Emerald Parkway.

* A 68-year-old Dublin woman was issued a citation for having an animal or fowl running at large at 7:43 p.m. Sept. 4 after Dublin police received a report for a dog bite that occurred at Darree Fields, 6259 Cosgray Road.

* Identity fraud was reported Sept. 4 on the 4800 block of Chatelaine Drive.

* An 18-year-old woman was charged with offenses involving underage persons Sept. 4 on the 5100 block of Reddington Drive.

* A 51-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Sept. 4 at state Route 161 and Dublin Road.