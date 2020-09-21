Notes: Jack Gawronski leading way for Dublin Scioto boys golf team

FRANK DIRENNA

ThisWeekSPORTS.com

Sophomore Jack Gawronski paced the Dublin Scioto boys golf team in OCC-Capital Division play, earning first-team all-league honors while finishing second (77 average) to Worthington Kilbourne's Mark Towns (75) for Player of the Year honors.

Gawronski earned medalist honors (74) in the second round of the four-round league tournament Aug. 6 at Turnberry.

Individual league awards were based on the golfers' averages from their top three rounds of the tournament.

Last season, Gawronski led the Irish with an 86.75 league average.

"No one in our program put in more quality work-time than Jack Gawronski," coach Todd Hardesty said. "His off-season preparation is a model for all players, and we are excited to watch him get better and better."

Wyatt Bowen and Alex Rath (both 86 average) were honorable mention all-league.

Scioto finished fourth (16-11) behind first-place Kilbourne (21-0).

*Coffman girls golf coach Randy Patton was convinced heading into the season that he had one of the state's top teams.

Nothing that's happened so far this fall has contradicted that view.

During the third round of the OCC-Central tournament Aug. 26 at Mentel Memorial, the Shamrocks shot 296 to finish first as eventual league champion and two-time defending Division I state champion New Albany finished second (299).

It was the only loss for the Eagles, who finished 19-1, ahead of runner-up Coffman (16-4).

Annika Manjunath finished third in league average at 70.3 to earn first-team all-league honors, and Ellie Lim (74.0) and Ava Guilliams (78.0) both were second-team all-league.

Coffman beat OCC-Buckeye champion Olentangy Liberty 154-173 on Sept. 15 at Muirfield as Manjunath carded a 36.

"She's a senior and one of our captains, and she's probably one of the top 10 players in the state," Patton said. "She leads by example and has great demeanor on the golf course."

Coffman is preparing for the Division I postseason, which begins with sectional competition Oct. 6.

--Jarrod Ulrey

*The Jerome boys soccer team gave up just two goals over its first eight games, with one of those coming in a 1-0 loss to Liberty, the state's fifth-ranked team, on Sept. 1.

The Celtics beat Hilliard Davidson 1-0 on Sept. 17 to improve to 7-1 overall. They were 1-0 in the OCC-Cardinal before playing Marysville on Sept. 22.

"The Liberty game was frustrating as we gave up our first goal and then just couldn't get into the rhythm during the game," coach Nate Maust said. "We learned from some adversity in that game and hopefully can mentally overcome going forward. Our guys would have no problem playing Liberty again."

Through seven games, Devin Howard had scored four goals to lead the offense. Goalie Nitin Sanga and defenders Andrew Butcher, Nick Campagni, Simon Cole, Jacob Honner, Nick Marzolf and Ethan Smythe have led the defense, according to Maust.

--Jarrod Ulrey

*Scioto girls tennis coach Sean Gilbert is pleased with his team's progression.

The Irish were 3-6 overall and 3-2 in the OCC-Capital through nine matches.

"The team has been working hard and is progressing nicely," Gilbert said. "The upperclassmen have been great leaders both vocally and through their play. Some of the freshmen are really starting to step up and it's been fun to see them get more comfortable at the high school level. The non-conference schedule has been tough. Playing teams like Liberty, Jerome, Olentangy and Gahanna has helped the team improve quickly."

Scioto defeated Westerville North 3-2 on Sept. 8, Franklin Heights 5-0 on Aug. 27 and Westerville South 4-1 on Aug. 19.

--Frank DiRenna

*After winning four of its first five matches, the Coffman girls volleyball team had a 155-match league winning streak end with a 25-18, 25-21, 23-25, 25-21 loss Sept. 10 to Liberty.

The Shamrocks then lost to Olentangy Orange 25-16, 25-21, 25-16 on Sept. 15 before beating Davidson 25-22, 25-14, 25-18 on Sept. 17 to move to 5-3 overall and 1-2 in the OCC-Central.

Coffman continued league action Sept. 22 at Upper Arlington and closes the first round of OCC-Central competition Thursday, Sept. 24, at home against Hilliard Bradley.

--Jarrod Ulrey

sports@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSports