Dublin Coffman at Upper Arlington: Bears look to reverse recent fortunes against ’Rocks

Something has to give Friday, Sept. 25, when Dublin Coffman travels to play Upper Arlington in an OCC-Central Division matchup.

The teams each have 12 victories in the series, but Coffman has won the last seven. Despite his team’s recent success, Shamrocks coach Mark Crabtree knows his team is in for a battle.

“Despite having a new coach (Justin Buttermore), they look like the same UA team as teams we’ve played over the years,” said Crabtree, whose team is 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the league and defeated the Golden Bears 28-14 last season. “That’s a compliment to the kids in the program. The kids are teachable, they listen to their coaches and it’s tough to play them. The games usually are within a touchdown.”

The Golden Bears are 1-3 and 1-2 after losing to host Olentangy Orange 31-14 on Sept. 18. Running back Carson Gresock rushed for 135 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries. For the season, he has 589 yards on 106 carries.

Quarterback James Hayek was 15 of 27 against Orange for 179 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Wide receiver Sam Cannon had five catches for 107 yards and one score.

“Their running back (Gresock) is really good and powerful,” Crabtree said. “He’s fast, he has great feet and he makes you miss.

“Defensively, they’re running a 50 shade, which Justin has been running for years. They’re fundamentally sound and know their defense inside out.”

Coffman rolled up 542 total yards and allowed only 64 in a 49-0 win over visiting Hilliard Davidson on Sept. 18 in league play.

Quarterback Connor Mathews was 10 of 13 passing for 180 yards and one touchdown, and backup Mason Maggs was 11-for-13 for 137 yards and one score.

Running back Bryon Threats had 73 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries and also had three catches for 44 yards and a touchdown. Slot receiver Sheron Phipps caught five passes for 102 yards and also rushed for 46 yards and one score on three carries.

Wide receiver Hunter Hicks had five receptions for 84 yards and one score for Coffman, which was ranked second in the Sept. 14 Division I state poll behind defending state champion Pickerington Central.

“Anyone who has seen (the Shamrocks) on film knows they’re as talented as anyone in the state,” Buttermore said. “They have a great quarterback (Mathews), running back (Threats) and wide receiver (Phipps). Defensively, they’re dominant on the defensive line and have great linebackers and defensive backs. They have all of the ingredients to win a state title.”

shennen@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekHennen

Week 5

DUBLIN COFFMAN at UPPER ARLINGTON

•When: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25

•Last meeting: 2019, Coffman 28-14

•Coffman (4-0 overall, 3-0 in OCC-Central) to date: Defeated Dublin Jerome 41-6; def. Olentangy Liberty 24-17; def. Orange 28-7; def. Hilliard Davidson 49-0

•UA (1-3 overall, 1-2 in OCC-Central) to date: Lost to Westerville Central 28-23; def. Hilliard Bradley 7-6; lost to Liberty 21-14; lost to Orange 31-14

•Top Shamrocks: Maguire Davis (LB), Connor Mathews (QB/P), O.J. Morris (LB), Sheron Phipps (WR/DB), Hammond Russell (DL), Toby Simpson (OL), Bryon Threats (RB/LB), Daniel Warnsman (OL), Dorian Weaver (DB) and Devon Williams (RB/LB)

•Top Golden Bears: Carter Brock (LB), Doak Buttermore (RB/DB), Sam Cannon (WR), Dominic Chiavaroli (DL), Jack Flowers (OL), Carson Gresock (RB), James Hayek (QB/DB), Shea Keethler (DB) and Marco Landolfi (LB)