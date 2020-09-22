Dublin Scioto at Delaware Hayes: Irish look to stay on roll against winless Pacers

Dublin Scioto will look to extend a three-game winning streak when it continues the OCC-Capital Division schedule Friday, Sept. 25 at Delaware Hayes, which is still looking for its first victory.

Since a 42-28 loss to still-unbeaten Westerville South on Aug. 28, the Irish have defeated Worthington Kilbourne (21-13 on Sept. 3), Canal Winchester (28-21 on Sept. 11) and Franklin Heights (41-0 on Sept. 18) to improve to 3-1 overall and in the league.

Against Franklin Heights, the Irish totaled 441 yards of offense as quarterback Amare Jenkins completed seven of 18 passes for 310 yards and four touchdowns and also carried once for 24 yards.

Lesley Andoh caught three passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns, Tysen Boze caught two passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns and Xavier Jeffy added three receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Scioto’s top rusher was Ed Worthen, who carried 11 times for 60 yards and a score.

The Irish defense, which held Franklin Heights to 211 yards of total offense, will face a Delaware offense that put up its highest point total of the season in a 59-20 home loss to South on Sept. 18.

The Pacers’ other losses were to Big Walnut (14-6 on Aug. 28), Westerville North (24-7 on Sept. 4) and Kilbourne (31-17 on Sept. 11) as they are 0-4 overall and in the OCC-Capital.

Against the Wildcats, quarterback Austin Dowell completed 13 of 17 passes for 90 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and Ty Gillman had 29 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown.

WEEK 5

DUBLIN SCIOTO at DELAWARE HAYES

•When: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25

•Last meeting: 2019, Scioto 29-17

•Scioto (3-1 overall, 3-1 in OCC-Capital) to date: Lost to Westerville South 42-28; defeated Worthington Kilbourne 21-13; def. Canal Winchester 28-21; def. Franklin Heights 41-0

•Delaware (0-4 overall, 0-4 in OCC-Capital) to date: Lost to Big Walnut 14-6; lost to Westerville North 24-7; lost to Kilbourne 31-17; lost to South 59-20

•Top Irish: Lesley Andoh (RB/DB), Tysen Boze (WR/DB), Amare Jenkins (QB), Maxwell Martin-Lee (OL/DL), Xavier Lopes (WR/DB), Mason Salvator (RB/LB/K/P), Koel Shaw (OL/DL), Joe Trent (TE/DL), Vernon Williams (TE/DL) and Ed Worthen (RB)

•Top Pacers: Alex Blevins (WR), Austin Dowell (QB), Logan Eubanks (RB), Ty Gillman (RB), Matt McGeath (OL/DL), Logan Gibson (OL), Gavin Kenney (OL), Braeden McGrady (WR), Kaleb Shaw (LB) and Orion Ward (DB)