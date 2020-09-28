Dublin plans a different Halloween celebration

Even with a global pandemic, Dublin residents still will have an opportunity to celebrate Halloween festivities with their children this month.

The city’s annual Spooktacular celebration will not be held, but the city has scheduled a variety of virtual and in-person programs to keep the spirit of the Halloween event alive.

Mary Jo DiSalvo, the city’s events marketing administrator, said taking the modified approach was the best way to stay safe during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic that has canceled a lot of events.

“We’re going to spread things a bit,” she said.

Trick-or-treat in Dublin is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29.

The Haunted Trail will return but will require online registration at bit.ly/dublinhauntedtrail. Registration for 20-minute time slots will begin Oct. 1. Slots are limited to 60 guests.

Times and dates include 5 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 27 and 28, 5 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 30 and 1 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31.

DiSalvo said the city knows the Haunted Trail is popular and could be done safely this year with proper timing and spacing.

New this year is the Storybook Walk, featuring “If You’re Scary and You Know It,” by children’s author Carole Gerber.

This event, along with the pumpkin hunt and hay maze, will be available Oct. 27-31 in Coffman Park.

Alison LeRoy, the city’s director of community events, said the popularity of this summer’s drive-in movies motivated the city to purchase its own movie screen and projector instead of renting the hardware.

For the month of October, Dublin’s drive-in movie series will feature old and new movies that are spooky or Halloween themed, she said.

Dates, times and preregistration for all movies can be found at dublinohiousa.gov/

living/the-city-of-dublin-drive-in-movies/.

Attendance is limited to Dublin city and Dublin City Schools residents.

The city also is planning online events.

Dublin is holding online Spooktacular contests in categories that include pumpkin carving, house decorating, pet costumes, kid costumes and family costumes.

For more information, go to dublinohiousa.gov/events/halloween-spooktacular/.

