Big Walnut at Dublin Scioto: Golden Eagles looking to snap Irish's winning streak

Big Walnut coach Rob Page realizes his team is facing an opponent this week that is playing well at a perfect time.

Dublin Scioto plays host to the Golden Eagles on Friday, Oct. 2, looking to extend its four-game winning streak heading into the Division II, Region 7 playoffs, which begin Oct. 9.

“Scioto can attack you effectively in the run and pass game with guys who can score on any play, and their defense is physical and forces you to drive the football,” said Page, whose team also competes in Region 7. “We must be disciplined and execute for four quarters.”

Since an opening-week 42-28 loss to Westerville South on Aug. 28, the Irish have gone unbeaten including a 28-0 victory at Delaware on Sept. 25.

“Every week we get to play is fun and obviously winning is a bonus,” Scioto coach Karl Johnson said. “We’re practicing to win. We’ve done a good job. Defensively, we’re playing very physically. I like our explosiveness on offense and we have plenty of room to improve, so it gives us a reason to come to practice every day and we have one more game until the playoffs.”

The Irish had a 428-152 advantage in total yards against the Pacers, as quarterback Amare Jenkins completed 15 of 27 passes for 273 yards with one touchdown and one interception and Ed Worthen rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.

Big Walnut is looking to rebound from a 20-17 loss at Westerville North on Sept. 25.

North’s Hunter Weigand made a 23-yard field goal with 2 seconds left to give the Warriors the win.

Caden Williams rushed for 180 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries for the Golden Eagles.

“It should be a really good game,” Johnson said. “They’re a physical football club. They run the ball well. Their quarterback (Jagger Barnett) is a good quarterback and their defense is very physical.”

Week 6

BIG WALNUT at DUBLIN SCIOTO

•When: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2

•Last meeting: 2018, Scioto 28-26

•Big Walnut (3-2 overall, 3-2 in OCC-Capital) to date: Defeated Delaware 14-6; lost to Westerville South 50-41; def. Franklin Heights 35-6; def. Worthington Kilbourne 31-0; lost to Westerville North 20-17

•Scioto (4-1 overall, 4-1 in OCC-Capital) to date: Lost to South 42-28; def. Kilbourne 21-13; def. Canal Winchester 28-21; def. Franklin Heights 41-0; def. Delaware 28-0

•Top Golden Eagles: Jagger Barnett (QB), Cam Gladden (WR/K), Brady Hershberger (WR/DB), A.J. Leasure (TE/LB), Lane Pritchard (WR/DB), Mark Ruffing (OL/DL), Mahlon Spangler (OL/DL), Cole Wecker (OL/DL) and Caden Williams (RB/DE)

•Top Irish: Lesley Andoh (RB/DB), Tysen Boze (WR/DB), Amare Jenkins (QB), Xavier Lopes (WR/DB), Maxwell Martin-Lee (OL/DL), Mason Salvator (RB/LB/K/P), Koel Shaw (OL/DL), Joe Trent (TE/DL), Vernon Williams (TE/DL) and Ed Worthen (RB)