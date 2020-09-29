District not sure who placed flags at Emerald Campus

Dublin City Schools personnel are not behind the rainbow and Black Lives Matter flags that appeared this morning, Tuesday, Sept. 29, on the grounds of Emerald Campus, 5175 Emerald Parkway, according to district spokesman Doug Baker.

Baker said district leaders do not know who placed them along Emerald Parkway.

He also is unaware of any plans by the district to remove them, he said.

ThisWeek could not identify any individuals or groups taking credit for placing the flags, but a representative of a local political-action committee, Diversity for Ohio Schools president Christine Foster, sent an unsolicited statement about them.

The group's statement did not identify who placed the flags but said the flags were supporting marginalized students.

"We applaud this peaceful act of support for Dublin students and teachers," Foster said. "Dublin City Schools deserves a board of education and a superintendent that will stand up for human rights. Diversity for Ohio Schools PAC will continue to fight for equality and inclusivity in our Dublin schools."

