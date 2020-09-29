Hilliard Bradley at Dublin Coffman: Shamrocks aim to close perfect regular season against Jaguars

Coming off a last-second loss on a trick play, Hilliard Bradley now faces the OCC-Central Division champion.

The Jaguars — who lost 37-34 to Olentangy Orange on a hook-and-lateral play in the waning seconds Sept. 25 — travel to Dublin Coffman on Friday, Oct. 2.

The Shamrocks clinched at least a share of a second consecutive OCC-Central title by defeating Upper Arlington 24-14 on Sept. 25. They were ranked second in the most recent Division I state poll behind Pickerington Central and are 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the league.

“Where do you start with a team like this,” said Bradley coach Mike LoParo, whose team is 1-4 overall and 1-3 in the league. “They’re talented across the board. Schematically, they give you problems with everything they do.”

Against Upper Arlington, Coffman running back Bryon Threats rushed for 151 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries, and quarterback Connor Mathews added 103 rushing yards and one score on 17 attempts. Slotback Sheron Phipps had four receptions for 42 yards.

“Threats is the best running back in central Ohio, and he’s super-hard to tackle,” LoParo said. “Phipps does a ton of stuff in space for them, and their quarterback runs the ball well and runs it downhill. They just have a ton of talent, and they aren’t easy to deal with.”

Threats has committed to the University of Cincinnati, where he is expected to play defensive back.

The Jaguars seemed to be closing in on a victory against Orange after quarterback A.J. Mirgon connected with tight end Jack Pugh for a 37-yard touchdown to put Bradley ahead 34-30 with 28 seconds left in the game.

With 3 seconds remaining and the Pioneers at midfield, however, Orange quarterback Josh Laisure threw a pass over the middle to Andre Robinson, who turned and lateraled to Caden Konczak, who ran 40 yards untouched to the end zone.

Mirgon rushed for 247 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries, and completed 11 of 24 passes for 144 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Pugh caught five passes for 95 yards and two scores.

“Their quarterback (Mirgon) is really good and I like him a lot,” Coffman coach Mark Crabtree said. “He’s a tough kid and he’s just a baller. They have the tight end (Pugh) who’s going to Wisconsin. Those kids stand out to me.”

WEEK 6

HILLIARD BRADLEY at DUBLIN COFFMAN

•When: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2

•Last meeting: First meeting

•Bradley (1-4 overall, 1-3 in OCC-Central) to date: Lost to Marysville 17-0; lost to Upper Arlington 7-6; defeated Hilliard Davidson 22-17; lost to Olentangy Liberty 38-17; lost to Olentangy Orange 37-34

•Coffman (5-0 overall, 4-0 in OCC-Central) to date: Defeated Dublin Jerome 41-6; def. Liberty 24-17; def. Orange 28-7; def. Davidson 49-0; def. UA 24-14

•Top Jaguars: Matthew Cooper (OL), Tayshaun Mayfield (WR), A.J. Mirgon (QB), Peyton Murphy (LB), Jack Pugh (TE/DL), Kenyon Richardson (WR), Chance Roberts (OL/DL), Jordan Thompson (DB), Caden VanVorhis (RB/DB) and Walter Williams (DL)

•Top Shamrocks: Maguire Davis (LB), Connor Mathews (QB/P), O.J. Morris (LB), Sheron Phipps (WR/DB), Hammond Russell (DL), Toby Simpson (OL), Bryon Threats (RB/LB), Daniel Warnsman (OL), Dorian Weaver (DB) and Devon Williams (RB/LB)