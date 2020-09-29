Notebook: Dublin Coffman boys golf team building for future

There were times during the regular season that the inexperience in the Dublin Coffman boys golf team’s lineup was noticeable to coach Scott Sutherland.

But there have been other moments in which he’s seen the Shamrocks come closer to the potential that he believes lies ahead.

There were no seniors in Coffman’s lineup during the regular season, with junior Ryan Seidensticker averaging 76.3 in OCC-Central Division action as the Shamrocks finished third (11-9) behind co-champions Olentangy Liberty and Olentangy Orange (both 18-2).

Juniors Drew Keyser and Klay Redman and freshmen Julian Myers, Ryan Schiefferle and Luke Warner also have been key contributors for the Shamrocks, who will open the postseason Tuesday, Oct. 6, with a Division I sectional at Turnberry.

Coffman is the district’s 12th seed overall, including the fourth-highest among teams at that sectional site. The top four teams and top four individuals not on qualifying teams advance to district Oct. 13 at Apple Valley.

“It’s still difficult to compete in this area in boys golf (because) there are so many good players and good teams,” Sutherland said. “We have such a young team. They’re up and down. Golf is kind of a game of experience, so you figure out how to not make a double-bogey. … Overall they’re hitting it well. I’m excited for our future and I’m excited to get to Turnberry.”

•After falling to Jerome 3-2 on Sept. 15, the Coffman girls tennis team bounced back to beat Olentangy 4-1 the next day.

In both matches, sophomore Dasha Chistyakova and freshman Pritika Ghosh-Choudhari won at first and second singles.

Coach Brett Hundertpfund said he is excited about what each of those players can accomplish during the postseason, which begins with Division I sectional competition Oct. 8 and 10.

Other key players for Coffman have included senior Cassi Shough, who has spent most of the season at third singles, senior Ria Singhal, juniors Cici Jobe and Anna Krueger and sophomore Emily Yoshino.

The Shamrocks were 10-5 after losing 3-2 to Olentangy Berlin on Sept. 22 and before facing Scioto on Sept. 30.

•The Jerome boys golf team enters the Division I postseason coming off its 17th consecutive league title and is the three-time defending state champion, but it didn’t receive the No. 1 seed at the sectional drawing.

That spot went to St. Charles, which will be at the Darby Creek sectional while the second-seeded Celtics are in the sectional Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Denison Golf Club. The top four teams and top four individuals not on qualifying teams advance to the district tournament Oct. 13 at Apple Valley.

The top candidates to compete for Jerome in the postseason are seniors Tyler Groomes, Jack Kuhlman, Logan Menning, Ryan Miller and Jake Yarbrough and juniors Ethan McDonald and Brett Podobinski. Groomes was the OCC-Cardinal Player of the Year and is the defending state individual champion.

According to first-year coach Joe Flynn, the Celtics got “a taste of the winner’s circle” during the regular season considering their success in tournaments.

•The Jerome girls golf team is seeded third for the postseason and will compete in a Division I sectional Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Royal American.

The top three teams and top three individuals not on qualifying teams advance to the district tournament Oct. 13 at New Albany Links.

Two-time defending state champion New Albany is the No. 1 seed and Coffman is seeded second.

Sophomore Audrey Ryu was the co-Player of the Year in the OCC-Cardinal. She is expected to be joined in the postseason lineup by seniors Izzy Adams and Lindsay Mayo, junior Emma Sparling and freshman Mia Ringger.

•The Scioto girls volleyball team entered the week looking to keep its undefeated record intact.

The Irish were 13-0 overall and 9-0 in the OCC-Capital before playing Westland on Sept. 29.

Scioto completed a regular-season sweep of Worthington Kilbourne by defeating the Wolves 25-2, 25-22, 25-22 on Sept. 24.

The Irish were ranked 10th in the second weekly Division I state poll.

“The success is fun, but I think what I love most about this team is that we’re getting better every week,” coach Jackie Wilson said. “We’re reducing unforced errors, getting production from different players and executing our game plans.

“We know we’re going to get every opponent’s best and I think we’re starting to show some confidence and resilience that was maybe lacking in the early part of the season.”

•The Scioto girls soccer team remains in the OCC-Capital title chase.

The Irish were 5-3-1 overall before playing Olentangy Berlin on Sept. 29. They are 3-0-1 in the league.

Scioto played Canal Winchester to a scoreless tie Sept. 15.

The Irish have league games remaining with Delaware (Thursday, Oct. 1), Big Walnut (Tuesday, Oct. 6) and Westerville North (Oct. 13).

Scioto lost to Olentangy 7-2 on Sept. 24 in a non-league matchup. Rachel Fullerton and Morgan Jarvis scored for the Irish.

